Shubman Gill brought up his first international century against Zimbabwe in the third One Day International in Harare on Monday.

Carrying his rich vein of form from India’s Tour of West Indies, where he won the Player of the series award, scoring 205 runs in three matches including a 64, 43 and 98*, he added to his run tally in Zimbabwe. After opening the innings in the first ODI and scoring an unbeaten 82*, the right-hander batted at number three in the following two games in Harare.

Although the Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan attempted to lay a strong foundation for India with a cautious start, they were dismissed for 40 and 30 runs respectively. However, Gill’s terrific knock laced with one six and fifteen fours drove India to a 289-run total in the first innings.

The batter, eventually succumbed to Brad Evans for 130 off 97 in the final over but with this innings, he finally ended his century drought after more than three years of making his international debut.

Here’s a look at the reactions for the batter’s century against Zimbabwe:

Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton ! Congratulations on your first 💯 many more to come this is just a start 🤛 #indiavszim — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2022

The wait is finally over for @ShubmanGill. After some near misses, the Punjab youngster hits his maiden Internation century against Zimbabwe in the third ODI at Harare. — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) August 22, 2022

Maiden ODI century for Shubman Gill ✨



Watch the final #ZIMvIND ODI FREE on https://t.co/yYQHgoDHWB (in select regions) 📺



Scorecard: https://t.co/NGDK5ZbSft pic.twitter.com/VcAQpdPq5R — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2022

Happy Shubman Gill day lads! — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) August 22, 2022

This is how you grab the opportunity! Good to see Shubman get that maiden International hundred. Well played @ShubmanGill 👏🏽 #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/7MEGWiiQVJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 22, 2022

GILLLLLLLLLLL. First of so many more! — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) August 22, 2022

First of many for Shubman Gill. Serious class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2022

#ZIMvIND



From the short-arm jab for six against Zimbabwe in the U19 World Cup in 2018 (IYKYK 🥹) to scoring his first international century against Zimbabwe... it's been worth the wait.



Way to go, Shubman Gill 💯 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) August 22, 2022

A brilliant CENTURY for @ShubmanGill 👏👏



His maiden 💯 in international cricket.



Well played, Shubman 💪💪#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/98WG22gpxV — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2022

What a gun 💯 from @ShubmanGill . Played some gun shots with panache!!An absolute delight to watch!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 22, 2022

Just waiting for @irbishi's tweet now after Shubman Gill reaching his ton. Perhaps the biggest Gill fan out there and he posted after Gill reached his 50 today, that it's time. Let's see how he shower's his praise this time :) — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 22, 2022

Rohit Sharma in 2010, KL Rahul in 2016, Shubman Gill in 2022 - all scored their maiden ODI hundred in Zimbabwe. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 22, 2022

The start of even bigger things and the first of many for Gill. Excellent century. Even more classy celebration. — Manya (@CSKian716) August 22, 2022