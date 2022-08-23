BWF World C’ships, Day 2 live updates: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly sail into 2nd round
Follow key updates of day two action from Tokyo.
Key updates:
- Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly dominate the opening round fixture against Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow of Malaysia, to face CWG champions Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan next.
- Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan bow out in straight games.
- Saina Nehwal in action soon.
Live updates
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 21-13 Malaysia: Highlights of Gayatri-Treesa’s win.
A short of break for Indian action now. Saina Nehwal will be on Court 1 two matches after the current one where Chou Tien Chen is nearing a win.
Mixed doubles, round of 64, India 10-21, 21-23 England: Hard luck... Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan save 5 match points but the English pair eventually convert the sixth to take this in straight games.
Mixed doubles, round of 64, India 10-21, 14-18 England: The gap is a bit closer in the 2nd game but the English leftie-duo are now three points away.
Mixed doubles, round of 64, India 10-21, 6-13 England: The English pair are cruising to a win in this one.
Mixed doubles, round of 64, India 10-21 England: Mairs/Moore take the opening game comfortably against Venkat/Juhi.
Mixed doubles, round of 64, India 8-13 England: Mairs/Moore into the early lead in this one.
Mixed doubles, round of 64, India vs England: Up next, a mixed doubles match Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan take on England’s Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore. World No 57 vs world No 78, their first meeting.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 21-13 Malaysia: Up next for Treesa and Gayatri is a fourth match in 2022 and the third within this month. Tan/Thinaah, the CWG champions, have a 3-0 record and the Indians will need to be at their absolute best to try and change that.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 21-13 Malaysia: Well, that was fast & furious from the Indian teenagers. The Syed Modi SF was a long drawn out, proper WD tie, but here Treesa-Gayatri were relentless in attack from the word go and finished things off in quick time. 21-11, 21-13 in 31 mins. A little dance from Treesa at the end, Gayatri just has a wide smile. Huge (and a familiar) test awaits next, but this is a win worth being happy about!)
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 20-12 Malaysia: Treesa’s power in full display on the service return... then a brilliant long rally that Gayatri does well to keep the shuttle in play for Treesa to finish it off.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 18-11 Malaysia: The lead is now 7 points. Gayatri with some solid work at the net.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 15-11 Malaysia: The points are getting exchanged now and the Malaysians are playing with a big final push it would seem, pumping themselves up. Treesa plays a super point at net to keep the lead at 4 for her side.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 11-7 Malaysia: The points are shorter if anything in the second game... the Malaysians would have loved to play longer rallies I presume but the Indians are remaining focussed on attack, playing with wonderful confidence.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11, 6-5 Malaysia: There is the sign of a response from the Siow/Low, going into an early 5-3 lead. But the Indians level things up quickly and then retake the lead on an error.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-11 Malaysia: The Indian teenagers wrap up the opening game in quick time. The early lead was crucial. Expect the Malaysian 20-year-olds to fight back though.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 20-10 Malaysia: Ten game points for Indians as Treesa plays another super point.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 19-10 Malaysia: The match started with a 30-plus shot rally but otherwise the pace has been rather frenetic in this one. The Indians dovetailing brilliantly. A couple of net chords helping Malaysians but the Treesa especially playing superbly at the moment.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 11-4 Malaysia: The run of six straight points at one stage and then a brilliant rally just before the interval and it is a handy lead for the young Indians.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 6-2 Malaysia: The Indians had won the thrilling Syed Modi Open semifinal earlier this year in three games vs the current world No 66. They have since gone on to have a great run at All England (and after a break on tour) followed by a bronze at CWG. Gayatri-Treesa are off to a good start here against Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow
First up, women’s doubles... a repeat of the Syed Modi International semifinal.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.
After a hectic opening day for Indian shuttlers, the second day is relatively low key, but all eyes will be on Saina Nehwal as she returns to action at the tournament where she has won two medals in the past. Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly, at the other end of the spectrum in the Indian badminton history, will look to make a mark on their debut.
Key updates from day one:
- Lakshya Sen begins his campaign with an impressive straight-games win against the experienced Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.
- Srikanth was tested by Nhat Nguyen but came through in two tight games.
- HS Prannoy cruised through his match, to set up a cracking second round clash vs Kento Momota.
- Sai Praneeth gave it a good go vs world No 4 Chou Tien Chen, but goes down fighting in three games.
- Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy enter second round with easy win, defending champions Chen/Jia await next.
- Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar through to round of 32 in mixed doubles.
- Arjun MR-Dhruv Kapila reach the men’s doubles round of 32 with a thrilling win.
- Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh reach women’s doubles 2nd round.
- Malvika Bansod bows out after a straight-games loss in the women’s singles round of 64.
- Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy lose in three games in the men’s doubles round of 64.
