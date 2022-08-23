Indian tennis star Sania Mirza announced on a social media post that she will be unable to compete at the US Open due to an injury to her forearm.

For the 36-year-old, who announced earlier this year that this will be her last season on tour, the New York Grand Slam was expected to be her last Major appearance. The ill-timed injury though may now change her retirement plans, she added.

“A quick update. I just have some not so great news,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada (two) weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of (the) US Open.

“This isn’t ideal and it’s terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.”

Sania Mirza says on Instagram that she is out of US Open due to injury.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had reached the semifinal of WTA Canadian Masters in Toronto with first-time partner Madison Keys.

Earlier, the World No 23 partnered Croatia’s Mate Pavic to reach the semifinal of the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. More recently, her last tournament appearance, was a second round finish with Lucie Hradecka at the Cincinnati Masters.

It’s uncertain what Mirza’s schedule will be once she recovers from the injury as the season will continue post US Open. If she doesn’t extend her retirement plans beyond 2022, Wimbledon will have been her final Major appearance.