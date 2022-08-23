Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been in red hot form at the Royal London (One-Day) Cup, brought up yet another century for Sussex on Tuesday, this one coming up off just 75 balls.

After Warwickshire and Surrey, it was Middlesex that was on the receiving end of Pujara’s consistent show in England this season.

In a mere 92 balls, he scored 132 runs, laced with 20 fours and 2 sixes to bring up what is his fourteenth century in the 50-over format and his third of the season.

At Hove, he combined with the other centurion for Sussex, Tom Alsop who scored 167 off 143 to give their team a mammoth 400-run total in the first innings.

A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. 🤩 💯



Just phemeomenal. 💫 pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022

His scores in Royal London (One-Day) Cup this season read: 9, 63, 14*, 107, 174, 49*, 66 & 132.

On Friday last week, he first scored a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire, albeit in a losing cause before he unleashed his career-best List A score of 174 against Surrey, 48 hours later.