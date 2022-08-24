India at BWF World C’ships Day 3 live updates: Ashwini-Sikki in action against top seeds
Follow key updates from day 3 action in Tokyo.
Live updates
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 9-11 Chen-Jia [1]: A slender lead for the top seeds at the mid-game interval. But the Indians doing well so far.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 9-10 Chen-Jia [1]: As expected, Chen is now an angry shuttler bouncing around on the court. But the Indians, to their credit, are staying in touch constantly. Sikki with a super point at the net.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 6-5 Chen-Jia [1]: Ashwini with a brilliant rally, Sikki with a solid kill at the net... good little response by the Indians. Oh a bit of controversy now... Sikki’s serve is called in, but the Chinese were so convinced it was out they didn’t even bother challenging it. Very angry Chen there, the umpire might have woken up a beast.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 2-5 Chen-Jia [1]: A strong start by the Chinese here, unsurprisingly.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki 2-3 Chen-Jia [1]: A rarely seen outright ace on a badminton court. Superb from *Jia.
With Ashwini on court, a good time to look back at the 2011 bronze medal (along with other Indian medals in this event). That bronze with Jwala ended a long wait and started a new streak.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki vs Chen-Jia [1]: Ashwini-Sikki, ranked 24 in the world right now, have never been beaten the reigning world champions in the past. Chen-Jia hold a 3-0 H2H and have won all three matches in straight games.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Ashwini-Sikki vs Chen-Jia [1]: Another massive test in women’s doubles coming up... this one on Court 1 now as Michelle Li completes her win.
Women’s singles: Intanon steadies herself to close this one in straight games after a strong comeback by Chaiwan.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21, 7-21 Lee-Shin [3]: The Korean stars close this out in straight games. Good fight in the opening game by Indians, a former top 50 pairing, but couldn’t push Lee-Shin much in the end.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21, 7-18 Lee-Shin [3]: The Indians continue to try and rally as much as they can but the Koreans, as ever, are too solid.
Women’s singles: Oh Chaiwan fights back! 14-16 in the 2nd game now against Intanon.
Women’s singles: On paper, a fascinating clash of generations (so to speak) but Intanon is bossing it against Chaiwan. The former world champion well on her way to win this.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21, 2-11 Lee-Shin [3]: The momentum shift in the opening game has been real. Koreans in complete control now.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 15-21 Lee-Shin [3]: The Koreans turn on the afterburners in time to take 9 out of the last 10 points in the opening game.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 14-17 Lee-Shin [3]: Two-point lead for the Indians... but a powerful response by the Korean duo. First Shin with a powerful smash and then Shin showing her prowess at the front court. 5 straight points now.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 12-12 Lee-Shin [3]: That is a fiery start to proceedings post interval by the Indians... into the lead at 12-11 and then a service error.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 11-8 Lee-Shin [3]: The Indians have done well to stay in touch in this one, but the Uber Cup heroes take a 11-8 lead into the interval.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, Pooja-Sanjana 8-6 Lee-Shin [3]: Fine start by the Koreans, going up by 6-1 but the Indians have done well to close the gap down to two points. Good defence on show.
Women’s doubles, round of 32, India vs Korea: First Indian action of the day is in women’s doubles and world No 3 Lee So Hee & Shin Seung Chan will start as huge favourites against world No 97 Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.
It is a huge Wednesday in store for the Indian shuttlers, one that could have a significant impact on whether India can keep their medal streak going at the event. All eyes will be on the Thomas Cup heroes.
India's approx schedule for Day 3 (IST)
|Men's singles
|Kidambi Srikanth [12] vs Zhao Jun Peng
|10.50 am
|Lakshya Sen [9] vs Luis Penalver
|10.50 am
|HS Prannoy vs Kento Momota [2]
|12.10 pm
|Women's singles
|Saina Nehwal through to R16 (Bye in R32)
|Men’s Doubles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [7] vs Jonathan/Marroquin
|12.10 pm
|Dhruv Kapila/ Arjun MR vs Astrup/Rasmussen [8]
|7.30 am
|Women’s Doubles
|Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs Chen/Jia [1]
|6.20 am
|Pooja Dandu/ Sanjana Santosh vs Lee/Shin [3]
|5.45 am
|Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand vs Tan/Thinaah [10]
|10.00 am
|Shikha Gautam/ Ashwini Bhat vs Kim/Kong [4]
|11.20 am
Key updates of day 2:
- Saina Nehwal recovers from a slow start to earn a straight-games win against Cheung Ngan Yi. The former finalist now gets a bye in the second round as Nozomi Okuhara has pulled out.
- Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly dominate the opening round fixture against Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow of Malaysia, to face CWG champions Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan next.
- Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam defeat the Italian pair of Judith Mair Martina Corsini and will face fourth seeds Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong from Korea next.
- Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar lose in the mixed doubles round of 32.
- Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad lose in the mixed doubles round of 64.
- Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lose in the men’s doubles round of 64.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software
Live telecast and streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.