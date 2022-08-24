Badminton world championships Watch highlights: HS Prannoy defeats former champion Kento Momota at BWF World Championships Prannoy defeated second seed Momota for the first time in his career in what was the eighth meeting between them. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago HS Prannoy (R) with Kento Momota | Badminton Photo via BWF ⚠️ SPOILER ALERT ⚠️Home hero Kento Momota 🇯🇵 out! @PRANNOYHSPRI 🇮🇳 with the big win. #BWFWorldChampionships #Tokyo2022 pic.twitter.com/9wcdt4ffE5— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 24, 2022 BWF World C’ships, Day 3: Prannoy beats Momota to set up Lakshya clash, Dhruv-Arjun stun Danes We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Badminton BWF World Championships HS Prannoy Kento Momota