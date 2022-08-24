Priyank Panchal will lead while Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma and Umran Malik made the cut to the India A squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket for India on Wednesday for the upcoming four-day matches against New Zealand set to begin on September 1.

The three matches will be played in Bengaluru and Hubli.

While Panchal will lead the red-ball side, the squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later. Most of the players announced in the squad have been picked either due to impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy or the Indian Premier League.

During this duration, many members of the senior men’s cricket team will be in UAE for the Asia Cup that is starting on August 27.

India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla