National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman was appointed the interim Head Coach for India for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE starting August 27.

The Board of Control for Cricket of India on Wednesday announced that Laxman, who had already been travelling with the Indian team that played and won the One Day International series 3-0 in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid.

Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE but the statement confirmed that he will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI medical team.

The statement also read: “Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare.”