India at BWF World C’ships, Day 4 live updates: Dhruv-Arjun in men’s doubles round of 16 action
Follow key updates from round of 16 action in Tokyo.
Live updates
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 15-16 Hee/Loh: The Indians opened up a 4 point lead at 15-11 but Terry & Loh have turned it around with 5 in a row.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 11-9 Hee/Loh: The Indians with the lead at mid-game interval and meantime, confirmation that the legendary Daddies await them next.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 10-8 Hee/Loh: A 2-point lead for the Indians on the run of some good (planned) short points... they spoke a fair bit about that yesterday.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 5-6 Hee/Loh: A little bit of nerves for the Indians? Errors they will want to avoid... but it is still close enough.
Men’s doubles, round of 16, Dhruv/Arjun 2-4 Hee/Loh: Men’s doubles round of 16 and instead of the 8th seeds from Denmark vs 9th seeds from Malaysia we have an unseeded India vs Singapore clash. Both Dhruv/Arjun & Terry/Loh had superb wins yesterday. Good start by the Singaporeans, but even rallies.
Men’s doubles, round of 16: Time for India vs Singapore...
Women’s Singles: An Se Young is through to the quarterfinals of the Worlds again... (where she could have faced PV Sindhu.)
Dhruv/Arjun will be in action soon on Court 1 but a thriller on Court 2 meanwhile.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.
And then there were 16... each. It’s pre-quarterfinals day at Tokyo 2022 and shuttlers from around the world will take one decisive step closer to the podium. For India, there are four matches to look forward to... one of them an all-Indian clash unfortunately early in the tournament as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen face each other for a spot in the quarterfinal. Saina Nehwal will fancy her chances of setting up a quarterfinal vs nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, while Satwik-Chirag take on a Danish pair who stunned former world No 1 pair from Malaysia. Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun are the surprise presence here after their brilliant upset against Danish seeds Astrup/Rasmussen.
Reminder, a place in the semifinals guarantees a medal so all these players are two wins away from that.
|Match
|Approx time (IST)
|MD: Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs Terry Hee/Loh Kean Hean
|7.20 am
|Court 1 Match 2
|MD: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede
|10.40 am
|Court 3 Match 7
|WS: Saina Nehwal vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
|10.40 am
|Court 2 Match 7
|MS: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
|12.20 pm
|Court 3 Match 9
Key updates of Day 3:
- Men’s singles: HS Prannoy beats Kento Momota for the first time in eight meetings to set up a round of 16 clash with compatriot Lakshya Sen.
- Men’s doubles: MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stun eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen to reach the round of 16. First win for the Indians against a top 10 pair.
- Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their campaign with a comfortable win to reach the round of 16.
- Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen reaches the round of 16 with a straight-games win against Spain’s Luis Penalver.
- Men’s singles: Srikanth Kidambi, the 2021 silver medallist, loses in straight games to China’s unseeded Zhao Jun Peng in the round of 32.
- Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat bow out
