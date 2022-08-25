Asia Cup 2022 Watch: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bat in the nets ahead of Pakistan challenge at Asia Cup Rohit Sharma-led India begin their campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago File image of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | AFP / Jewel Samad 🔊 Sound 🔛#TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 & @imVkohli get into the groove ahead of the first clash against Pakistan.#AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/GNd8imnmM3— BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rohit Sharma Asia Cup 2022 Virat Kohli India Pakistan