BWF World C’ships, Day 5 live updates: Prannoy in action, Satwik-Chirag secure historic medal
Follow live updates from day five in Tokyo.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the BWF World Championships here.
India at badminton World C’ships: From Prakash Padukone to PV Sindhu & K Srikanth, a brief history
Key updates from Day 5:
- Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeat defending champions and home favourites Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi to secure India’s first-ever men’s doubles medal at the World Championships. SatChi are through to the semifinals.
- Men’s doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Arjun MR lose in straight games against Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan. The Daddies reach the semifinals and remain unbeaten at the worlds.
Live updates
Men’s singles quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 13-10 Zhao Jun Peng: Zhao hits one wide after a lengthy rally and Prannoy lets out a roar. The first game, as always, will be crucial.
Men’s singles quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 11-7 Zhao Jun Peng: A solid four-point lead for Prannoy at the mid-game interval. He’s playing with a sense of calmness, as he has been in recent times.
Men’s singles quarterfinals, HS Prannoy 7-5 Zhao Jun Peng: Three straight points for Prannoy and he has a two-point lead now in the first game. The Indian is starting to find his groove after a slow-ish start.
Men’s singles quarterfinals: Time now for the third and final Indian match of the day. HS Prannoy, who defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in the round of 16, is up against China’s Zhao Jun Peng. Prannoy has defeated the 2nd seed and 9th seed. Zhao has defeated the 5th seed and 12th seed. A quarterfinal that not many could have predicted.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 Hoki-Kobayashi: They have done it! Satwik and Chirag are through to the semifinals, securing India’s first-ever medal in men’s doubles at the worlds. What a fantastic performance by them as they beat the home favourites and defending champions. Take a bow!
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 17-13 Hoki-Kobayashi: Well, three straight points now for the Japanese and it’s a four-point game. Nervous times for the Indians. Can they hold firm?
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 16-9 Hoki-Kobayashi: The Indians lead by seven points now! A bit of an argument between SatChi and the umpires earlier over a call but they put that behind them and are marching forward.
Vinayakk: A hush in the arena... and that is good news for the Indians. What a start to the decider as Satwik-Chirag take a 11-5 lead into the final change of ends. Think Boe said something about the backcourt play being really good, told them to relax, trust the defence but don’t fall back on it too much... in & out, in & out.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 11-7 Hoki-Kobayashi: A mishit from Chirag at the net and the Japanese reduce the deficit to four points.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 11-5 Hoki-Kobayashi: Four straight points for the Indians and they lead by a massive six points heading to the third game interval. The Japanese have perhaps been a bit passive so far in the decider and SatChi have played with great purpose.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 8-5 Hoki-Kobayashi: Nice, aggressive play from Chirag at the net and he draws an error from the Japanese.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 7-4 Hoki-Kobayashi: The Indians win consecutive points and lead by three now.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 5-4 Hoki-Kobayashi: The Japanese review successfully as Chirag’s shot lands just wide and it’s a one-point game now.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 4-1 Hoki-Kobayashi: Aggressive play from the Indians and they lead by three now. The Indians playing at a higher tempo now.
Vinayakk: “Don’t stand still, full on boys...,” is all I could get from coach Mathias Boe but guess it is about staying on the move mostly. Animated coach Tan too. So much riding on this final game.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21, 2-0 Hoki-Kobayashi: Chirag puts a smash away and the Indians are off to a good start.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-21 Hoki-Kobayashi: The defending champs win five straight points to close out the second game and take us to a decider. SatChi were on the back foot for the most part in that second game and will need to regroup quickly. The momentum is definitely with the Japanese.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-19 Hoki-Kobayashi: A four-point lead now for the Japanese pair. We’re inching towards a decider.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 15-18 Hoki-Kobayashi: Incredible point as the Japanese turn defence into attack and clinch it. The Indians gave it their all, with Chirag putting in another dive, but it wasn’t enough.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 13-16 Hoki-Kobayashi: Chirag puts in a big dive and keeps the shuttle in before Satwik attempts a shot from behind his back and finds the net. The Japanese lead by three.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 12-14 Hoki-Kobayashi: Three straight points now for the Indians and it’s a two-point game again. Impressive fightback by SatChi after making a few errors. Meanwhile, Hoki is getting some treatment done now on his finger.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 9-14 Hoki-Kobayashi: This time Satwik hits one into the net and the Japanese get a five-point lead. The Indians have been erratic in the last few minutes.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 9-11 Hoki-Kobayashi: Chirag misses a regulation put-away and the defending champs take a two-point lead to the interval. Can the Indians fight back and close the match out in straight games?
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 9-9 Hoki-Kobayashi: It’s still level as the Indians induce an error from the Japanese. The second game has been a bit scrappy so far.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22, 6-6 Hoki-Kobayashi: Well, it’s all-square in the second game too. The Japanese started positively but the Indians have stayed with them.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 24-22 Hoki-Kobayashi: The Indians take the first game! They convert their second game point after saving two earlier to close out a tense opener. A calm reaction from them to as they change ends. How crucial could that be in this match of fine margins. The defending champions will need a special effort to recover from losing the opener.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 22-22 Hoki-Kobayashi: This time it’s the Japanese who save a game point. What a game this has turned out to be.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 21-21 Hoki-Kobayashi: Another game point saved by the Indians and the score remains locked. It’s going to take a moment of inspiration to break the deadlock here.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 20-20 Hoki-Kobayashi: The Indians save a game point and we’re level again.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 19-19 Hoki-Kobayashi: Chirag hits the shuttle long in consecutive points and we’re back level yet again. This is intense.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 19-17 Hoki-Kobayashi: Incredible defence from Chirag and the Indians win another point. They lead by two now and are pumped.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 18-17 Hoki-Kobayashi: The Indians have the lead! This is a game of such fine margins. Can SatChi hold on?
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 16-16 Hoki-Kobayashi: Consecutive points now for the Indians and we’re back level. This is a tense, tense battle.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 14-16 Hoki-Kobayashi: Make that seven straight points for the defending champs. They have turned things around in some style after being 9-14 down. But the Indians are still in this, they have got to believe.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 14-14 Hoki-Kobayashi: Oh dear, the Japanese win five straight points and we’re level now. Pressure on the Indians.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 14-9 Hoki-Kobayashi: Consecutive points for the Indians and they have restored a five-point lead. Can they hold firm in the business end of the game?
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 12-8 Hoki-Kobayashi: The defending champs win consecutive points and reduce the deficit to four points. Crucial few minutes coming up.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 11-5 Hoki-Kobayashi: Chirag nails a backhand down the line and the Indians take a big lead to the first game interval. Satwik and Chirag have dictated play so far but the Japanese can be expected to fight back.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 9-5 Hoki-Kobayashi: Some miscommunication from the Indians a couple of times and it’s a four-point game now.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 7-2 Hoki-Kobayashi: A five-point lead now. Satwik and Chirag are playing with great intensity and inducing errors from the defending champs.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 5-1 Hoki-Kobayashi: A nice, long-ish rally and the Indians come out on top as the Japanese hit one wide. Four-point lead early on for SatChi.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag 3-0 Hoki-Kobayashi: The Indians are off to a good start, winning the first three points of the match.
Vinayakk – Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag vs Hoki-Kobayashi: Well, this promises to be a blockbuster doesn’t it? The red-hot Indian duo, having a wonderful season take on the defending champions and 2nd seeds from Japan... who will have Tan Kim Her behind them, the man who was responsible for the original rise of Satwik-Chirag. There were reports of Coach Tan returning to India for another stint earlier this year and a deal was in place, but it fell through. So this is a reunion but of a different kind. On court, Hoki and Kobayashi will offer a stern test to SatChi, the Japanese pair known for their rock solid technique and rotation on court (left-right combo as well). The H2H is 1-1 but the pairs haven’t met since November 2019 and so much has changed for all four of them since.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 14-21 Ahsan-Setiawan: Ahsan and Setiawan win the match in 28 minutes and remain unbeaten at the world championships. Another masterful performance by the Daddies. The end of a memorable campaign for Arjun and Dhruv, they played some solid badminton to get this far and would have surely learnt a lot from this experience.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 13-18 Ahsan-Setiawan: Another unreturned smash by the Indians and that leaves the Daddies just three points away from the semifinals and another medal.
Men’s doubles: On Court 2, superb from Lee/Shin to force the decider against former champions Matsumoto/Nagahara. Gives us some more time for the start of SatChi.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 10-16 Ahsan-Setiawan: Dhruv-Arjun are fighting hard but the Daddies just have answers for most plays at the moment. The Indonesian legends are inching towards the finish line.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 9-13 Ahsan-Setiawan: The Indians have won three out of the first five points after the interval. They’re surely playing a lot better in this second game but need to keep going.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 6-11 Ahsan-Setiawan: A big lead again for Ahsan-Setiawan at the second game interval. There hasn’t been any long rally so far in the match... just short, sharp points with the Daddies holding the edge.
Vinayakk: “Show some more attitude,” adds coach Mathias Boe in the interval after asking Arjun-Dhruv to reset (as well as some tactical advice that I didn’t catch). Hope they can still make a fight out of this... no shame in losing to Daddies, but let’s make this one close.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 4-9 Ahsan-Setiawan: Four straight points now for the Daddies, they’re pulling away again.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 4-5 Ahsan-Setiawan: Much better from the Indians as they rush their opponents and win consecutive points. This could be a closer game.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 1-3 Ahsan-Setiawan: Early lead for the Indonesians in the second game too. Arjun guilty of being too far back in the court while defending.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21 Ahsan-Setiawan: Well, that was one-way traffic in the first game as the Indonesians win it in just 12 minutes. Dhruv-Arjun looked better in the second half of that game but continued to make errors and give Ahsan-Setiawan easy points. They’ll need to settle quickly to have any chance of forcing a decider.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 6-18 Ahsan-Setiawan: Better from the Indians as they win three straight points but the Daddies win the next two.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 3-16 Ahsan-Setiawan: Another error by the Indians, they continue to be held back by nerves. Ahsan-Setiawan are not pushing too hard but still cruising.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 1-11 Ahsan-Setiawan: Well, the Indonesians have raced to a massive lead in just five minutes. They’ve been the more aggressive pair on the court so far and the Indians have made a number of errors. Dhruv-Arjun will need to forget that start.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 1-4 Ahsan-Setiawan: The Daddies get a strong start, winning the first four points, before the Indians get on the board.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun vs Ahsan-Setiawan: Dhruv-Arjun, it’s fair to say, have a task that no one has completed at the World Championships. To defeat Ahsan-Setiawan – the Daddies – at the World Championships in a completed match. The legends have won every match in the three editions they have taken part as a pair, winning the title three times. The Indians trail 0-4 in H2H but if you have followed them closely, you will know they have been close. Three of those four matches went the distance (and the other an early retirement).
Hello and welcome to live updates from day five of the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo.
It’s quarterfinals day in Tokyo! For everyone who wins a match today, a medal is assured. Indian shuttlers are going to be in action in three matches today. Dhruv Kapila/Arjun MR and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are going to compete in men’s doubles, while HS Prannoy will play in men’s singles.
India's quarterfinals schedule (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Approx time (IST)
|MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Mohammed Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan [3]
|Court 1, Match 2
|7.15 am
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi [2]
|Court 2, Match 3
|8.00 am
|HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng
|Court 2, Match 4
|8.45 am
Key updates from Day 4:
- Men’s singles: HS Prannoy comes from a game down to defeat compatriot Lakshya Sen in a thrilling match. In the quarterfinal he will face Zhao Jun Peng, who stunned 5th seed Lee Zii Jia.
- Men’s doubles: Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun reach the quarterfinals with a brilliant comeback win against Singapore’s Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean. To face three-time former champions Ahsan/Setiawan next.
- Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reach the quarters with a straight-games win against Denmark’s Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede. To face defending champions Hoki/Kobayashi next.
- Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal puts up a fight after a slow start but loses in three games against Thai 12th seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the round of 16.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software
Live telecast and streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.