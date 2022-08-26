Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League, javelin throw live updates: Neeraj returns with 89.08
Follow updates from men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.
Note: Official broadcast of the Lausanne Diamond League meet will begin at 11.30 pm IST on Sports 18 & Voot Select in India. Neeraj Chopra’s event however start at 11.00 pm IST.
Neeraj Chopra’s attempts: 89.08m, 85.18m, -, X, -
Live updates
Neeraj Chopra, Jakub Vadlejch and Curtis Thompson in the top three and will get their sixth attempts to decide the final standings. They will typically broadcast the final three live...
Men’s javelin throw: Unsurprisingly, Neeraj skips his 5th attempt as he will have to go first for the sixth attempt now.
Men’s javelin throw: 85.88m from Vadlejch and that is the 2nd 85+ throw of the night so far... improves his best, but he remains 2nd. Neeraj, Vadlejch and Curtis Thompson will be the top three, going for the 1-2-3 shortly.
Men’s javelin throw: Walcott with 78.88m and that means Neeraj is confirmed a top three spot and a sixth throw tonight.
Men’s javelin throw: With the 5th attempts underway, we will know the top three soon... and Neeraj will likely be in there. Only 4 throwers left.
Men’s javelin throw: Won’t be an improvement for Neeraj either, with a X next to his 4th attempt.
Men’s javelin throw: With fourth attempts done from everyone but Neeraj, still no one else past 85.
Men’s javelin throw: With three attempts done, the order reverses, from 8 to 1. Fourth attempts underway, Neeraj will go last for this one.
Men’s javelin throw: We are officially underway as the broadcast begins. We should hopefully catch a couple of attempts from Neeraj.
Men’s javelin throw: With three attempts done, Neeraj remains in a healthy lead. He has the two best throws of the day so far.
Men’s javelin throw: Worth noting that if the standings remain the same, Neeraj Chopra will qualify for Diamond League final in Zurich... so his job for the night might technically be already over. Of course, let’s wait and watch.
Men’s javelin throw: Third attempt skipped by Neeraj. Vadlejch with a 84.17m following that, doesn’t improve his mark.
Men’s javelin throw: The second attempts are complete, and no one has threatened 89m apart from Neeraj yet. The Tokyo 1-2 is the Lausanne 1-2 for now.
Men’s javelin throw: an 85.18m from Neeraj for the 2nd attempt, but he doesn’t have to exert here till the final attempt really.
Men’s javelin throw: as we wait for the 2nd throws, just a look at the standings pre event today.
Men’s javelin throw: If they take 22 minutes more for this presentation, we can catch some live broadcast.
Men’s javelin throw: Tokyo silver medallist, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor tonight, starts with 79.54. Neeraj comfortably ahead of the field after the first attempts.
Lausanne DL offers the last chance for points in the men’s javelin discipline before the season finale in Zurich, scheduled for September. At each of the 13 series meetings, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively. The top 6 in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top 10 for 1500m and long disctances will qualify for the final. In case of a tie, the best legal performance of the qualification phase wins. The winner of each Diamond Discipline at the Final will become Diamond League Champion and be awarded a Diamond Trophy, USD 30’000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.
Men’s javelin throw:
89.08! Super first attempt from Neeraj Chopra. That is one way to return to action from an injury...
Here’s a look at his Stockholm DL throw:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Diamond League meet in Lausanne where Neeraj Chopra will make his return from injury after the historic silver at World Championships in July.
The Lausanne meet will be Chopra’s comeback event after he pulled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury. In his second appearance at the 2022 Diamond League, Chopra will look to become the first Indian athlete to win on the Diamond League circuit, an achievement that has eluded the javelin star for seven appearances to date.
Neeraj is currently ranked 4th in the Diamond League qualification standing with seven points. He will face a strong field that includes World No. 2 Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. More details on qualification as we go along the event.
