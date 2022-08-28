Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan live updates: Indian bowlers in control, Pakistan struggle to fire
Follow live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
Pakistan 87/2 (12 overs) : Eventful over from Chahal....or, not. Gets hit by Iftikhar for a huge six off the fourth delivery. Almost gets him the next ball only to be dropped by himself in the next delivery. Should have held on to that.
Pakistan 76/2 (11 overs) : Relatively more runs off Jadeja this time around but there’s still no momentum, no timing from Pakistan here. The decision to bowl first is really looking like a no-brainer, if you add the pitch into the equation even after 10 overs... not making it easy at all.
Pakistan 68/2 (10 overs) : Tighter from Chahal, who is varying his speed and lengths, just 5 runs off it. Pakistan are at the halfway stage and it looks like the batting is not getting easier. The glimpses of turn for the spinners bodes well for India, who have been in control so far.
Pakistan 63/2 (9 overs) : Time for Jadeja, who goes about his business as quickly as ever. And economical, with just three runs off it. The highlight of that over remains the fourth delivery, really surprises Iftikhar with that turn
Pakistan 59/2 (8 overs) : India finally introduce spin and who else but Yuzi Chahal to start proceedings... comfortably handled by the Pakistani batters so far though. 8 runs off it. We should now see more of Chahal and Jadeja and tandem
Pakistan 51/2 (7 overs) : The pacers are keeping it tight, not giving many scoring opportunities here. Just the four from Iftikhar in the fourth delivery against Pandya here. 8 off the over
Pakistan 43/2 (6 overs) : An honest assessment of that over before the wicket was that Avesh in his first over ended up releasing the pressure the other seamers built but Karthik behind the stumps provides some relief in that over. First big match and tournament and still early days of his T20I career so understandable but Avesh would like to rework his lengths here.
WICKET! 5.5: Fakhar Zaman 10(6) ct Dinesh Karthik b Avesh Khan, Pakistan 42/2 A short delivery and a faint edge and that’s Fakhar Zaman gone. Fakhar walks without much of a fuss too so catches everyone by surprise even more.
Pakistan 30/1 (5 overs) : Fakhar Zaman and Hardik Pandya (and memories of Champions Trophy final 2017) meet again. Fakhar starts with a boundary but Pandya comes right back in and finishes with a beauty, forcing Rizwan to implement a classic leave.
Pakistan 23/1 (4 overs) : India are piling the pressure on with the dot balls. Arshdeep has been solid, just the solitary boundary from Rizwan in the over.
Pakistan 19/1 (3 overs) : Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected to lead the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and the senior bowler seems to be living up to the expectations. Fakhar Zaman the next man in for Pakistan. Still plenty to rely on for the batting.
WICKET! 2.4: Babar Azam 10(9) ct Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pakistan 15/1 No need to review this one for Bhuvi! It’s the big wicket of the Pakistan captain Babar Azam and he’s caught off caught by Arshdeep. India are right back in.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: What a moment for Arshdeep Singh too, this must be. In all the debate and discussion around the team, a moment to appreciate how far the young man has come. One of the success stories of the IPL from the last couple of seasons.
Pakistan 14/0 (2 over) : Barring the couple of wides, Arshdeep looked to be in control but Babar ended the over with a straight drive.
Pakistan 6/0 (1 over) The reviews are out early! Rizwan was given out lbw in just the second delivery but he reviews it successfully. India then unsuccessfully reviewed for a caught behind in the fourth delivery. Would have been quite the start for India but it’s been rather anti-climatic.
The anthems are done, the crowd is ready and it’s go time! Pakistan’s opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are on the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India.
Pakistan’s Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
India’s playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
For far too long, India relied on a safer, anchor-the-innings-without-unnecessary-risk approach but since Dravid and Rohit’s reign began, the management and several players have admitted to wanting to stick with the high-risk-high-reward tact even if there are setbacks. Will it be the same against Pakistan today?
Toss: India win the toss and opt to field first. Sanjay Manjrekar earlier mentioned that this there is a lot of grass on this pitch and the decision should definitely be to bowl first.
India make a big move to leave out Rishabh Pant and go in with Dinesh Karthik instead. Avesh Khan is the third seamer.
Early team news: Naseem Shah will make his debut for Pakistan in T20Is today.
The early exit in the T20 World Cup last year was a catalyst in bringing about a string of changes for India (mostly philosophically, a little bit on the personnel front), Captain Rohit Sharma and Vice-captain KL Rahul both hinted that they were not letting the 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan last year play on their mind too much.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
In what will be batting superstar Virat Kohli’s 100th T20 International, Rohit Sharma’s India and Babar Azam’s Pakistan will aim to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note.
India had suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan the last time these two teams met, which was at the same venue in Dubai less than a year ago at the T20 World Cup. Now, heading towards the next edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit and Co have a chance to set things right and begin their Asia Cup title defence with a win against their rivals.
India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
