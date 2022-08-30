In-form Ramji Kashyap’s all-round show and P Narsayya’s brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns qualify for the playoffs with a 58-42 win over Mumbai Khiladis. Earlier, Avdhut Patil recorded the longest defence time of 6:08 minutes to help the Telugu Yoddhas to a 88-21 win over Gujarat Giants in inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho season at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Monday.

The Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns became the third team to secure a playoff berth and the win also helped Telugu Yoddhas progress into the knockouts by ending Mumbai Khiladis’ hopes of a Last-4 place.

Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have already entered the playoffs.

League’s top attacker and defender, Kashyap defended for over six minutes and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported by Narsayya who added 14 points for the winning team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on through dives.

For Mumbai Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points.

In the second match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas registered the biggest win of season with the score of 88-21, thanks to Patil’s impressive defence of six minutes and eight seconds. He, along with skipper Pratik Waikar, first scored eight points together and then alone added eight more bonus to the team’s tally. Telugu Yoddhas ended the first innings with a lead of 45 points at 53-8 score.

Having confirmed their spot in the playoffs already, Telugu Yoddhas continued to play aggressively as they eventually ended the match with a record margin of 67 points.

Prajwal KH scored 15 points in attack for the winning team.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Khiladis will face a challenge from Odisha Juggernauts, who are on a six-match unbeaten run. Chennai Quick Guns will take on Rajasthan in the second encounter of the day.