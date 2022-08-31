Alize Cornet continued her strong run in 2022 by beating defending champion Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the US Open.

The 32-year-old Frenchwoman is playing in a women’s record 63rd consecutive Grand Slam singles draw after overtaking Japan’s Ai Sugiyama’s previous record of 62 consecutive appearances. Overall though, Cornet is fifth in the list.

With the win on Tuesday, Cornet has beaten a Grand Slam winner in all four Majors this year.

Cornet started the year by making it to a Major singles quarterfinal for the first time in her 64th Grand Slam appearance and did so by beating two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep. She followed it up by beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros.

Her biggest win of the season came at Wimbledon when she ended World No 1 and two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek’s 37 match-win streak in the third round.

Cornet, ranked 40th in the world, drew on all her experience to outplay 19-year-old Raducanu, boldly pulling off a string of exquisite drop shots at key moments to set up the victory.

Speaking after her win, Cornet attributed her recent improvements to maturity.

“I think I’m just handling my emotions better, that’s it,” Cornet said.

“I guess I’m getting old and getting more mature and now when I have to serve for the match I stay in the match and stay in the present moment and really think about what I have to do.

“I think managing my emotions is just much better and I’m really happy because it shows in my results. It’s good because I’m 32. Better late than never.”

With inputs from AFP