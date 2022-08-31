Asia Cup, India vs Hong Kong live: Rahul departs after sluggish knock as Kohli, Surya eye boundaries
Follow live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India 94/2 after 13 overs: OUT! Rahul attempts another sweep but edges it to the keeper this time. He walks back for a forgettable 36 off 39. Kohli, meanwhile, cut loose earlier in the over with a superb slog-sweep for six. The new batter is Surya.
India 85/1 after 12 overs: Another boundary-less over. Rahul is swinging his bat finally but not connecting. Credit to Hong Kong too, they’re keeping it nice and slow with a tight line.
India 80/1 after 11 overs: Kohli steps out and hits one straight over for four. He needed that, India need a lot more of that.
India 70/1 after 10 overs: Another poor over for India, just four runs from it. Rahul is on 30 off 31 and Kohli is on 15 off 18. At the halfway stage of their innings, India are left with a lot to do.
India 66/1 after 9 overs: Rahul cuts loose with a stylish shot over mid-wicket for six. He moves on to 28 off 28. Nine runs come from Aizaz’s second over.
India 57/1 after 8 overs: Another boundary-less over for India. Left-arm spinner Murtaza joins the attack and concedes just five runs in his first over.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Has something critical been said at all on air about KL Rahul’s innings so far? Not sure we heard anything. This is such a bizarre approach. Forget the stats, there is absolutely no inclination to score quickly.
India 52/1 after 7 overs: Right-arm pacer Aizaz joins the attack and concedes eight runs in his first over. Rahul mistimes a pull but fortunately for him, the top edge falls far from the third-man.
India 44/1 after 6 overs: Five singles come from the last over of the powerplay as Ehsan continues to keep a tight line with a short-ish length. Kohli keen to settle in with singles as Rahul continues to struggle (he’s batting on 16 off 20).
Worth noting that KL Rahul was batting on 14 off 18 balls, with a six that came off a free hit when Rohit Sharma got out.
India 38/1 after 4.5 overs: OUT! Shukla strikes as Rohit mistimes a pull and is caught at mid-on. He hit a four off the previous ball but has to walk back for 21 off 13 now. Virat Kohli is the new batter in.
India 33/0 after 4 overs: Spin is introduced in the fourth over as Ehsan comes on to bowl some off-spin. Just five runs come from his first over.
India 28/0 after 3 overs: Big over! Rohit steps out and hits the first ball of Haroon’s second over for six before Rahul capitalises on a free hit and picks up six. The India captain finally ends the over with a cut through the ring for four.
India 6/0 after 2 overs: Ayush Shukla takes the new ball from the other end and does well to concede just a single in his first over. KL Rahul has moved to 2 off 9. There isn’t much movement or pace on display at the moment but the two right-arm quicks have kept a nice line so far.
India 5/0 after 1 over: A defensive start from Hong Kong in terms of field placing, with no slip in place. Good start from Haroon, though, just five runs come from the first over.
7.29 pm: The anthems are done and we’re ready for play. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who couldn’t get going in the first game, are out in the middle. Here we go!
7.24 pm: The players and officials are making their way out and it’s time for the national anthems.
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.
Rohit Sharma at the toss: “We have just one change – Hardik Pandya has been rested, considering how important he is for us. Rishabh Pant replaces him.”
TOSS: Hong Kong have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
6.55 pm: The big talking point after the toss in the Pakistan match was Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India’s playing XI. Dinesh Karthik was picked as the wicketkeeper and he did well with the gloves, taking three catches. Considering the fact that DK got to bat just one ball and remained unbeaten, it seems unlikely he will be dropped for tonight’s game. Pant may have to sit out again, unless India tweak their top order. We’re not far away from the toss now.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After a thrilling win against Pakistan in their tournament opener, India will look to build momentum as they face Hong Kong in their second match in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and Co got the better of Pakistan, having lost to their rivals at the same venue during the T20 World Cup last year, thanks mainly to the all-round brilliance of Hardik Pandya and a fine spell of bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Against Hong Kong, who qualified for the group stage with some impressive performances in the days leading up to this group-stage phase, India would want to put in another strong performance and book their spot in the Super Four stage.
Asia Cup: With a calm swagger, Hardik Pandya does the trick against Pakistan with his all-round show
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Scott McKechnie (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.
Here’s a look at the points tables ahead of tonight’s game:
|Group A
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.175
|Hong Kong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.175
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2.467
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.731
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-5.176