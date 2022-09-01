Star batter Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries to help India move into the Asia Cup Super Four stage with a 40-run win over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Kohli made 59 while Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls as the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 98 to steer India to 192/2 after being put in to bat first in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

Hong Kong were limited to 152/5 in reply as India registered their second successive victory to join Afghanistan in the next round of the six-nation tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

But it was Suryakumar’s batting blitz that stood out as the No 4 powered his way to a 22-ball fifty and finished the innings with four sixes in the final over.

Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong as it happened: Suryakumar Yadav leads India to 40-run win

Here are reactions to Surya’s super knock:

#AsiaCup2022 #INDvHK



6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 0 6️⃣ 2 in the final over.



How good was the finish from #SuryakumarYadav ?



📽 Star Sports pic.twitter.com/dhA1SuE9bS — The Field (@thefield_in) August 31, 2022

SKY is (in) RED (hot form). 🔥 #INDvHK — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 31, 2022

Looks a different surface when Sky is batting..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2022

SKY Indian Main Man at this World T20. @surya_14kumar — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2022

T20 batting has in a way taken on a different hue since Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in international cricket.#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvHK | #SKY — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) August 31, 2022

Good win today. A special knock by SKY. We'll keep going. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wbSBWqLzOU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2022

"The kind of innings he (SKY) played today, the words will be short. We have seen that with him every now and then. He comes up with suck kinds of knocks. He just comes out and bats fearlessly which is what the team expects from him." - Rohit#OneFamily #INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 31, 2022

Intent, range and exquisite shot making. Surya has it all. — Manya (@CSKian716) August 31, 2022

It’s incredible to think that the difference between HK and India is the stellar knock that SKY played. HK is going neck to neck till this stage…and of course, SKY happened in the final four. #AsiaCup #IndvHK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 31, 2022

Most Sixes in the first 25 T20I innings for India



43 - Suryakumar Yadav*

42 - KL Rahul

41 - Yuvraj Singh

28 - Suresh Raina



SKY has played just 23 innings💥#SuryakumarYadav | #INDvHKG | #AsiaCup — Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) August 31, 2022

Experts who were using the pitch as an excuse have been silenced by SKY. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 31, 2022

Sky is so so clear 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 31, 2022

SKY he is very special! You can’t take your eyes off when ever he bats. Superb knock 👏👏#SuryakumarYadav #INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 31, 2022

Hardik,SKY batting in a different zone!

Indian cricket so fortunate that both have hit these highs together. Sensational stuff! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 31, 2022

Final count

SKY: 12 boundaries in 26 balls

Kohli + Rahul: Six boundaries in 83 balls https://t.co/XfXD8dO4n6 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 31, 2022

Hong Kong, who made the main draw after winning all three of their matches in the qualifiers in Oman, had largely kept India in check before losing their way once Suryakumar started teeing off.

The 33-year-old Kohli, who is going through an extended batting slump and made 35 in his team’s opening win over Pakistan, also got going to complete his 31st half-century in his 101st T20 international.

Skipper Rohit Sharma started cautiously before clubbing Hong Kong medium-pace bowler Haroon Arshad for two sixes and a four in a 22-run third over.

Spinner Ehsan Khan slowed the scoring and seamer Ayush Shukla reaped the benefits in the next over as he took down Rohit with a slow off-cutter. He made 21.

Kohli walked in to loud cheers from a sparse Indian crowd but struggled to play freely against a disciplined bowling attack which kept the runs down.

Kohli finally opened up to get a boundary with a straight drive off leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar and soon found some rhythm as he hit three sixes in his 44-ball knock.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning six to get half century against Hong Kong at Asia Cup

KL Rahul and Kohli kept the score ticking with singles and twos with occasional boundaries to put on 56 runs before Ghazanfar broke through with the wicket of Rahul (36).

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh struck early for India with the wicket of Yasim Murtaza but Babar Hayat countered with some attacking shots.

Skipper Nizakat Khan fell to a direct throw from Ravindra Jadeja, who then removed Hayat for 41 with his left-arm spin.

Kinchit Shah (30) and Zeeshan Ali (26 not out) also played useful knocks to reduce the margin of defeat.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will battle it out for a Super Four spot from Group B in a do-or-die match on Thursday after Afghanistan moved clear with two wins.

Inputs from AFP