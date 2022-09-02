Badminton, Japan Open Super 750 live updates: HS Prannoy faces Chou Tien Chen in quarterfinal
Follow live coverage of the men’s singles quarterfinal at the Japan Open Super 750 event in Osaka.
Live updates
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21, 10-11 Chou Tien Chen: Chou has the smallest possible lead at the second game interval. Can Prannoy fight back and force a decider? It’s been an intense battle.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21, 10-10 Chou Tien Chen: Brilliant defence from Prannoy and he clinches the point, which saw the longest rally of the match so far. And he wins the next point too and we’re level. Top stuff from the Indian.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21, 8-10 Chou Tien Chen: Much better from Prannoy as he nails a cross-court smash. He could well turn things around if he manages to see off this phase.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21, 6-9 Chou Tien Chen: Consecutive points for Chou now and he leads by three. The Indian seems to be running out of ideas.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21, 6-7 Chou Tien Chen: Impressive, attacking play by Prannoy and he reduces the deficit to just a point.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21, 4-4 Chou Tien Chen: Prannoy finds the net and we’re level in the second game. The Indian will need to be careful here and not fall too far behind.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21, 2-0 Chou Tien Chen: A fantastic smash down the line from Prannoy and he has the early lead in the second game.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-21 Chou Tien Chen: Chou wins three straight points to close out the opener. Prannoy had the lead for the most part but lost momentum at the business end. This is a close battle and the Indian will be determined to force a decider.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 17-19 Chou Tien Chen: Chou has a two-point lead and is pumping himself up after every point. Prannoy needs to make a move now.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 16-17 Chou Tien Chen: A stunning return from Chou, with a full-length dive, and Prannoy can’t get the shuttle back. It remains a one-point game.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 14-15 Chou Tien Chen: Three straight points for Chou and he has the lead for the first time in the match. Prannoy, perhaps, being a bit too passive.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Fantastic rally from both players, 29 shots and the point goes CTC’s way with a slice drop. Some really high quality badminton in this match so far. Understandably so too, given the form these two have been in.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 13-12 Chou Tien Chen: A superb 29-shot rally! The longest rally of the match so far and it goes Chou’s way. He defended brilliantly again and closed it out with a lovely drop shot.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 13-10 Chou Tien Chen: Chou is defending well but being held back by errors. Prannoy has a three-point lead again.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 11-7 Chou Tien Chen: Prannoy with a blazing cross-court smash followed by a wonderfully deceptive poke to the back and he now has a healthy lead at the first game interval.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 8-6 Chou Tien Chen: Excellent defence from Chou but Prannoy manages to keep his composure and kill the point at the net.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 6-5 Chou Tien Chen: Three straight points for Chou on the back of some clever net-play but Prannoy manages to break the streak.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 5-2 Chou Tien Chen: Prannoy is moving Chou around nicely and taking the initiative in the rallies. He has restored his three-point lead.
Men’s singles quarterfinal, HS Prannoy 3-0 Chou Tien Chen: Prannoy is off to a bright start and is pulling away in the first game with some precise strokes.
Men’s singles quarterfinal: HS Prannoy and Chou Tien Chen are on the court now and we’re ready to go. The Indian came out on top in their last two meetings.
Men’s singles quarterfinal: Finally, it is time for HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen on Court 1. Both players should be on the court shortly.
Women’s doubles quarterfinal: The comeback is complete and the top seeds from China are through to the semis.
Women’s doubles quarterfinal: The top seeds are continuing their fightback on Court 1 and have the lead in the third game interval.
Well, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer. The top seeds have fought back and the women’s doubles quarterfinal on Court 1 is going to a decider...
Prannoy’s match will begin after the ongoing match on Court 1...
Highlights of today’s first match on Court 1...
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the men’s singles quarterfinal between India’s HS Prannoy and Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen at the Japan Open Super 750 event in Osaka.
Prannoy was close to his best in the round of 16 against world No 7 and 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew. The 30-year-old was trailing in both games but showed tremendous composure and skill to complete a straight-games win. Prannoy will now face Chou Tien Chen, who recently won the bronze medal at the World Championships. Prannoy trails the head-to-head 3-4 but their two meetings this year went the Indian’s way in Malaysia and Singapore.
In a wide open men’s singles draw, Chou Tien Chen is the last seeded player left in the quarterfinals stage. Whoever wins this match will stand a more than decent chance of going all the way.
