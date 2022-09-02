Glamorgan Cricket County Club on Friday confirmed the signing of Shubman Gill for the final four matches of the County Championship season.

This signing makes the right-handed batter the seventh Indian expected to feature in the county cricket this season after Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj. He will be the third Indian to play for the club after Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly.

Gill, who will head into the county season with back-to-back Player of the Series awards in the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, is in a rich vein of form. He will be hoping to carry that form even in red-ball cricket in England.

Since his international debut, Gill has played 11 Test matches, scoring 579 runs at an average above 30 and featured in nine ODIs where he averages 71.28. In first-class cricket, Gill has struck 2,877 runs, with seven centuries and averages 53.27.

On signing for Glamorgan, Gill in his statement to the club said: “I’m looking forward to joining up with the Glamorgan squad as they push for promotion. I have always enjoyed playing here and I’m excited to experience County Cricket and the challenges it brings.

“I would like to thank Glamorgan and BCCI for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started for Glamorgan and test myself during a crucial part of the season.”

Meanwhile, Mark Wallace, Director of Cricket for Glamorgan added: “Shubman is a fantastic addition to the squad as we enter the back end of the County Championship. He is one of the most exciting young batters in the world and already has experience of batting in these conditions during his time with India.

“With Colin (Ingram) and Marnus (Labuschagne) away, we needed to strengthen the top-order during and with his international pedigree, Shubman is the ideal cover.”