Also read:
US Open: Serena Williams goes out fighting after an incredible battle against Ajla Tomljanovic
Watch: Williams on-court interview after US Open loss – ‘I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus’
Reactions to Serena Williams bowing out of US Open 2022: ‘It’s been a joy watching greatness’
One Serena Williams, 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 319 weeks as world No 1, $94 million prize money
Watch: Serena Williams ‘ready to explore a different version’ of herself post retirement
Watch, US Open: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share tributes for Serena Williams