Field Watch Watch: Son of former Exeter City footballer who died of cancer takes father's retired jersey number Adam Stansfield died when he was 31, while still an Exeter City player. His son Jay has made a loan move to the club and dons the No 9 shirt that was retired. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 20 minutes ago Exeter City FC Exeter, Hereford and Yeovil striker Adam Stansfield lost his battle with cancer 12 years ago at the age of 31Yesterday, his 19-year-old son Jay joined Exeter City on loan from Fulham, and has been handed his father's retired #9 shirt 🙌 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YL8zC7vLAZ— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 3, 2022 Here's the moment Jay Stansfield came on to the field:A special moment ❤️@as9foundation #ECFC #OneGrecianGoal pic.twitter.com/JGpm4NZbwa— Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) September 3, 2022