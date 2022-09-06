Indian defender Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for men’s Player of the Year Award on Tuesday as the global governing body released the shortlist for its annual FIH Hockey Stars Awards.

The Indian women’s team captain Savita Punia has been nominated for the women’s goalkeeper of the year award while goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been nominated for the men’s equivalent.

Men’s and women’s national team coaches Graham Reid and Janneke Schopman have been nominated for the Coach of the Year Award in their respective team categories.

India’s top scorers at the men’s and women’s FIH Junior World Cup, Mumtaz Khan and Sanjay, have been shortlisted for the Rising Star of the Year Award in their respective categories.

The shortlist was drawn up by an expert group of players, former players, coaches and officials selected by the continental federations.

The new voting process, as per FIH, includes an Expert Group, whose votes will count for 40% of the overall result. Votes from National Associations, represented by their respective national teams’ captains and coaches, will count for a further 20%. The fans and other players (20%) as well as media (20%) will make the remaining 40%.

Votes by fans and other players will count for 20% as will votes cast by the media. The voting process will remain open till the midnight of 30 September CEST (3.30 am IST) with the winners to be declared in October.

List of Awards

FIH Player of the Year (Women & Men)

FIH Rising Star of the Year (Women & Men, under 21 years old and/or having participated at the FIH Junior World Cup in 2021/2022)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (Women & Men)

FIH Coach of the Year (Women’s & Men’s Team)

FIH Umpire of the Year (Women & Men), to be selected by the FIH Officials Committee

The nominees for the awards are as follows

FIH Player of the Year Award Women: Felice Albers (NED), María José Granatto (ARG), Frédérique Matla (NED), Agustina Gorzelany (ARG), Georgina Oliva (ESP) Men: Arthur de Sloover (BEL), Harmanpreet Singh (IND), Niklas Wellen (GER), Thierry Brinkman (NED), Tom Boon (BEL)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award Women: Savita (IND), Josine Koning (NED), Belén Succi (ARG), Jocelyn Bartram (AUS), Phumelela Mbande (RSA) Men: Loïc van Doren (BEL), PR Sreejesh (IND), Pirmin Blaak (NED), Arthur Thieffry (FRA), Alexander Stadler (GER)

FIH Rising Star of the Year Award Women: Charlotte Englebert (BEL), Luna Fokke (NED), Mumtaz Khan (IND), Jip Dicke (NED), Amy Lawton (AUS) Men: Miles Bukkens (NED), Timothée Clément (FRA), Sanjay (IND), Pau Cunill (ESP), Rizwan Ali (PAK)

FIH Coach of the Year Award Women’s Team: Janneke Schopman (NED) Team India, Jamilon Mülders (GER) Team Netherlands, Katrina Powell (AUS) Team Australia, Raoul Ehren (NED) Team Belgium, Adrian Lock (ENG) Team Spain Men’s Team: Jeroen Delmee (NED) Team Netherlands, Michel van den Heuvel (NED) Team Belgium, Graham Reid (AUS) Team India, Garreth Ewing (RSA) Team South Africa, Frédéric Soyez (FRA) Team France

The final shortlist was established solely by an Expert Group composed of players, former players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations (note: the composition of the Expert Group is available here). Before establishing the final shortlist, the Expert Group received a long list of players and coaches based on performance data registered during the concerned period; of course, the Group had the opportunity to amend or add to the list as they wished.

The following events were considered as a part of the selection process:

FIH Hockey Pro League

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup

FIH Hockey Junior World Cups

Continental Championships (senior category)

Fans can vote on this link.

With FIH and Hockey India inputs.