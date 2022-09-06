Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, India vs Sri Lanka Live: SL win toss and opt to bowl, Ashwin in for India
Follow updates of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
So, R Ashwin replaces Ravi Bishnoi. One would have expected Yuzvendra Chahal to be dropped after an underwhelming performance against Pakistan but India have opted to give him another chance. Do you agree with the selection?
TOSS: Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and Sri Lanka opt to bowl first.
While the rivalry between India and Pakistan is currently showing signs of not being one-sided, the same cannot be said for India and Sri Lanka. But India is in a precarious position, which makes the situation interesting. If they lose this game, their chances of making it to the final would depend entirely on the other teams.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who is ruled out of the Asia Cup, successfully underwent his knee surgery. It seems highly unlikely, but India would be hoping for him to complete his rehab and recover before the T20 World Cup next month.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After a last-over defeat against Pakistan in their first match of the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma-led India will face an upbeat Sri Lankan team in a crucial tie. India, the defending champions in the tournament, had emerged from the group stage unbeaten after victories against Pakistan and Hong Kong. But on Sunday, Babar Azam and Co got one back at their rivals with an impressive performance. Meanwhile Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will come into Tuesday’s match with confidence after consecutive wins over the past week. Having started their campaign with a loss to Afghanistan, they first edged out Bangladesh in what was a knockout match in the group stage, before putting on a solid chase against Afghanistan in the Super 4 opener.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana