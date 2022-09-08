Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League Final in Zurich live updates: Indian star in the lead with 88.44m
Follow updates of men’s javelin at the Diamond League final in Zurich where Neeraj Chopra is in action.
Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League Final: India’s Olympic champion seeks another first in his career
Neeraj Chopra’s attempts: X, 88.44, 88.00
Live updates
Men’s javelin: Another brief pause as men’s 400m Hurdles starts on track.
Here we go then, 4th attempts.
Men’s javelin: Neeraj Chopra doesn’t celebrate 88.00m throws anymore. Casually goes past his Tokyo mark, but no reaction. Still in the lead after three attempts. Time for the women’s event to resume.
Men’s javelin: There is a pause... Neeraj is still in his warmup clothes as 400m hurdles athletes get ready. He is taking some magic spray on his shoulder, nothing serious, still warming up and all.
Men’s javelin: Third attempts done for 5 others (Vadlejch fouls, Weber with 83.73), and Neeraj’s lead is still safe. His third attempt coming up.
Men’s javelin: Chopra is into the lead with a brilliant throw! 88.44 meters
Men’s javelin: With Vadlejch leading the way... 2nd attempts are now underway.
Men’s javelin: Not the best of first throw by Neeraj well below 80... he knows it, so he stepped over the line for a X. Vadlejch leads the way after the first round of attempts. The women’s event now continues for the second attempts so Neeraj will have time to reset.
Men’s javelin: The big three to come...
Men’s javelin: We are underway in the men’s javelin event.
Men’s javelin: Here we go, the introductions are done. Time for the final. Women and men together in the event.... the women are going first for their first attempts.
11.38 pm: In a while, our attention will turn to the Indian Olympic champion but the IOC has issued a final warning to the Indian Olympic Association.
In view of the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and continuing court cases, the EB decided to issue a final warning and consider the immediate suspension of the NOC of India at the next EB meeting in December 2022 if, by then, the NOC of India is not able to:
- address and resolve its governance issues to the IOC’s satisfaction, in the interests of sport and the athletes; and
- operate properly through its governing bodies, i.e. the Executive Committee and General Assembly, and fulfil its obligations, in particular by holding its quadrennial elections in accordance with the Olympic Charter.
11.35 pm: It’s already been a memorable day for Indian sports fans with Virat Kohli ending a long wait for a century. Will there be more good news from Zurich? We are about 15 mins away from the start of the javelin events.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of the Diamond League Final. All eyes are on Zurich as we crown champions across disciplines for this season.
After a series of meetings through the season, the finale in Zurich sees the best of the best in action based on qualification points. In men’s javelin, Neeraj Chopra is among the six who have made the cut to be in with a chance to win the Diamond League trophy and $30,000 prize money.
Before we look forward, a quick throwback here to his two Diamond League meet throws this season.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Zurich Diamond League results page / Viacom18 / Wanda Diamond League