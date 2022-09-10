Football, SAFF Women's Championship, India v Maldives live: Dangmei Grace makes it 4-0 for India
Follow live updates of India vs Maldives from SAFF Women's Championship 2022.
India won their opening group stage match 3-0 against Pakistan.
IND 4-0 MDV, 55 min: DANGMEI GRACE MAKES IT 4-0! Grace gets on the end of a ball from the defence and calmly rounds the keeper before picking her spot in the open net.
IND 3-0 MDV, 50 min: As it turns out, India have indeed made a couple of substituitons at the break. Ritu Rani has been replaced by Juli Kishan while Soumya Guguloth has come on for Renu.
IND 3-0 MDV, 46 min: Looks like India haven’t made any changes at halftime.With Bangladesh putting six past Pakistan earlier today, India need to score at least four more in the second half to top the group.
IND 3-0 MDV, HT: India have done enough to secure a place in the semifinal. Given the condition of the pitch, coach Suren Chettri should probably take off India’s best players Anju and Grace to protect them from any possible injuries.
IND 3-0 MDV, HT: Two goals in five minutes for India at the end of a scrappy first half. Anju gave India the lead at the 24th minute before Priyangka doubled it with a fizzer three minutes from half time. Anju then got her second from an easy tap in with the last kick of the half.
IND 3-0 MDV, 45+2 min: ANJU MAKES IT 3-0! Ratanbala Devi takes a crack at goal from just oustide the box. The ball is tipped on to the bar by Leeza and it bounces back out and hits her. Anju is the quickest to react and gets an easy tap in to give India a 3-0 lead at the break.
IND 2-0 MDV, 45 min: The fourth official has indicated two minutes of added time to the first half.
IND 2-0 MDV, 43 min: INDIA DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! Grace’s corner comes to Priyangka, who slips and recovers to unleash a vicious left-footer that squeezes through Leeza.
IND 1-0 MDV, 40 min: Defender Fatima Theeba, who has been taking Maldives’ goalkicks, is shown the yellow card for time wasting. That’s probably the earliest I have seen someone be booked for time wasting.
IND 1-0 MDV, 35 min: The rain has battered the pitch with brown patches dotting the field. The condition of the pitch has affected the quality of play with passess falling short and players slipping. Not ideal and increases the risk of player injuries.
IND 1-0 MDV, 30 min: How did Grace miss that??!! Ranjana floats in a good cross from the left and Grace is totally unmarked at the back post. Leeza has all but given up but Grace’s header across goal flies wide
IND 1-0 MDV, 24 min: ANJU SCORES! Anju and Ashalata play a short corner and the former lets loose from distance. Leeza tries to flick the ball over the bar but is unsuccesful. India finally break down the Maldivian resistance.
IND 0-0 MDV, 20 min: India nearly get the lead after Leeza lets the ball slip from her grasp from a speculative long ranger. Fortunately for Maldives, the ball rolls past the post.
IND 0-0 MDV, 15 min: Maldives are living a charmed life here. Dangmei Grace spotted Anju Tamang’s run into the box but the Indian No 9 blazes her attempt over goal from a good position. At the other end, the Indian defence bungles their attempt to play out from the back allowing Maldives to win their first corner. Nothing comes off it.
IND 0-0 MDV, 10 min: Big, big save from Aminath Leeza! Dangmei Grace is sent through on goal and looks destined to score in a one-on-one. Leeza rushes out to close down the angle and makes a big save.
IND 0-0 MDV, 5 min: A frenetic first five minutes for India. First Anju Tamang’s attempt is cleared off the line. Ranjana Chanu tries her luck from distance but it’s gathered at the second time of asking by the keeper. India then get an indirect free-kick in the Maldives box but the attempt is deflected behind goal.
IND 0-0 MDV, 1 min: And we’re underway! India can join Bangladesh in the semifinal if they win today.
India’s starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Manisa Panna, Ashalata Devi (C), Priyangka Devi, Ratanbala Devi, Anju Tamang, R. Sandhiya, Dangmei Grace, Ranjana Chanu, Ritu Rani
Just one change for India today. Ritu Rani comes in for Michel Castanha at right back.
05.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian football as the senior women’s team continue their title defence at SAFF Women’s Championship.
In the Group A opening match in Kathmandu, Ashalata Devi and Co defeated Pakistan 3-0. Today, they take on Maldives. Kickoff at 5.15 pm IST. Maldives lost their first match 3-0 to Bangladesh.
India’s 23-player squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.
DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh.
MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang,Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi.
FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda, Dangmei Grace.
HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri.