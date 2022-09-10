England vs India, first T20I live updates: Smriti Mandhana falls early after impressive start
Follow key updates of the first T20I between England and India in Durham.
TOSS: England to bowl first , Kiran Prabhu Navgire makes her India debut.
Live updates
WICKET! 6.4: Shafali Verma 14(13) ct Bryony Smith b Sarah Glenn Oh dear. After the dropped chance in the previous over, and a big run out miss in this, Shafali throws it away. Caught at long off. Wasted her reprieves. India 47/2
India 41/1 (6 overs): End of powerplay. India could have easily had a couple of fours via wides but Jones being Jones. Shafali Verma got a life in that over, dropped by Dunkley at extra cover off a slower delivery by Davies. England perhaps the happier side right bow though.
India 36/1 (5 overs): Kemp was bowling a good first over but it finishes with a lofted shot down the ground for four. Hemalatha in at No 3.
WICKET! Over 3.6: Smriti Mandhana 23(20) lbw Bryony Smith One ball after a poor review for LBW from England, Mandhana is given out by the umpire. She reviews, but it is umpire’s call. Mandhana lost her shape going for the slog sweep there. Big blow for India (as it always is when she gets out early) India 30/1
Mandhana has said in a couple of interviews about how she is looking to open up more in T20s. And she has lived up to that word.
Spin time. Bryony Smith.
India 24/0 (3 overs): A lofted shot by Mandhana, then a pull shot... showing how well she reads length. Shafali finishes the over with a lofted shot down the ground. Expensive from Bell.
Mandhana comes down the track to loft Bell over mid-off again for four and no surprise to see Amy Jones come up to the stumps.
India 11/0 (2 overs): A couple of drives through the offside by Mandhana, one sneaks past Capsey. The outfield is heavy as you’d expect. Mandhana also finds the space in the legside once but, no boundary in that over.
India 4/0 (1 over): After a couple of mistimed shots, Mandhana gets going with the now trademark lofted shot over mid-off for four against her Brave teammate Bell.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the middle.
Team news: The two England players to miss out from the squad are Issy Wong (Surprised?) and Kate Cross. For India, Harmanpreet said Jemimah is still in the NCA but there has been no official update regarding her. Others missing out are Meghna Singh, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur.
Playing XI:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh
England: Amy Jones (c, wk), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell.
Team news: Kiran Navgire makes her India debut. Hemalatha Dayalan is back in the side too (but no Meghana). Richa Ghosh to keep wickets.
TOSS: England win the toss and will bowl first in Durham. Lauren Bell makes her England T20I debut. (via ECB)
11.27 pm: Start has been delayed but toss is expected to happen soon.
11.25 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and England in Durham as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co return to action after their Commonwealth Games silver medal.