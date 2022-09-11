World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her impressive 2022 season by winning the US Open title late on Saturday. The top seed beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted an hour and 51 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
This was Swiatek’s third Grand Slam title, after she won the French Open in 2020 and 2022. The latest Major title also made her the first women’s singles player since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two Slams in the same year.
The 21-year-old is also the first player from her country to win the American Slam.
Swiatek started the match by winning 12 of the first 14 points to take a 3-0 lead in the opening set.
Jabeur did bounce back by making it 3-2, only for the Pole to wrestle control and take the opening set 6-2 in 30 minutes.
It was similar in the second set, as Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead, Jabeur making it 3-2, and then Swiatek finding a break again to make it 4-2.
That’s where the match changed though as Jabeur started to hit more consistently and challenge Swiatek, levelling the set at 4-4.
Both players held serve, though Swiatek did have a Championship Point at 30-40, 5-6 on Jabeur’s serve. But the Tunisian – who lost the Wimbledon final earlier this year – managed to hold her serve and take it to the tiebreaker.
Both players split minibreaks in the early stages. Jabeur did lead 5-4 and was to serve for the next two points to take the set, only for Swiatek to win the next three points in a row to win her third Grand Slam title.
More to follow...
