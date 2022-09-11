India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the team “forcefully played” in the wet conditions of the first Twenty20 International against England in Chester-le-Street. India lost by a massive 9-wicket margin as they struggled to make a significant score with the English spinners restricting them to 132 for 7 and then chasing down the target in 13 overs.

The start of the first T20I was also delayed due to rain earlier in the day and it also saw Indian spinner Radha Yadav injuring her shoulder while fielding and eventually walking back in just the second over of England’s innings. As a result, India were playing one bowler short.

Harmanpreet, in the post-match presentation spoke about the defeat and the conditions saying, “We were not able to get the runs we were expecting. I just feel we forcefully played because conditions were not 100 percent fit to play. Still I am happy the way girls put the effort because when there are chances to get injured but they are ready to play.

“That’s what you need to have team-mates in the team for who can score in whatever conditions and I am happy the way we put our efforts,” she added.

The English spinners were able to capitalise on the surface that ensured the ball stayed low but it also proved to be a struggle to bat on early in the match. The Indian fielders also found themselves slipping and misfielding in the sluggish outfield. While the conditions seemed slippery, most of India’s fielding mishaps, including a sitter dropped by Shafali Verma off Sophia Dunkley early on, were self inflicted

However, Harmanpreet said, “I know it was not 100% conditions to play cricket and still we were putting efforts.”

“I know the ground was too wet and there were so many chances to get injured and one of our players got injured also. She (Radha) was our main bowler and that’s why we were lacking,”

“We were one bowler short and the way we were trying to put efforts (meant a lot),” she said. “I am really happy girls were coming forward to give 100%,” she added.

Quotes courtesy: PTI