The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-member squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia on Monday. There was some heartening news for those concerned about India’s bowling line-up as both mainstays of the pace-attack, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were added to the squad after they missed the Asia Cup due to injuries.

While the majority of the squad was on expected lines, there was some talk about Ravi Bishnoi being named standby player rather than in the 15-member squad. The news of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant both being included in the squad, though not surprising, was also talked about. Karthik tweeted his delight at returning to India’s squad for a major ICC event, while there was also some social media debate around the final list.

Some eyebrows were raised about Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson being left out even from the reserves list.

Here’s a look at some of those reactions after India announced the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup:

Dreams do come true 💙 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

I hope the Indian think tank has realised by now that their middle-order can't work without Hardik and DK taking up two spots between No.5 & 7. Jadeja's absence has already left a big void, can't bench DK & make it even weaker. Shouldn't repeat the same mistakes in #T20WorldCup. — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 12, 2022

I've just seen people call Rishabh Pant one of the worst T20 batters they've seen. Now can the real Rishabh stand up in Australia and play a big role in us winning the bloody thing?! — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) September 12, 2022

ARSH 👑 IN THE WORLD CUP SQUAD 🔥🔥🔥🫶🫶🫶 — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) September 12, 2022

what's the point of a selection that doesn't cause a Twitter meltdown? — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 12, 2022

Picked Shreyas Iyer over him and Ishan Kishan. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/bjBWRuZAuT — Manya (@CSKian716) September 12, 2022

April : My Dream is to play in the Australia World Cup.

September : Dinesh Karthik included in World Cup team.



Incredible journey, was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning team, 15 years later, he will be returning to get the glory back for the Indian team. pic.twitter.com/CgYDBSMls9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 12, 2022

Doors for Shami were closed in T20s, Avesh being inconsistent for India, Siraj having a woeful IPL and Prasidh being inconsistent in ODIs have opened up the doors for Shami again. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 12, 2022

No real surprises in this squad, which is not such a bad thing. That they are taking 3 spinners probably indicates they could start by using 2 specialist spinners. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 12, 2022

The one point of discussion would have been whether to pick a 3rd spinner. But with Pandya available as a 4th seamer, India have the option of playing 2 spinners. I won't be surprised though if at some point, India play 5 seamers and just 1 spinner. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2022

No surprises really in India's squad for the World Cup (whether that is good or not... not entirely sure). Good to see Arshdeep there & delighted to see Bumrah & Harshal are back. And DK, what a story.👏🏽



About the standbys, a little confused.https://t.co/sOMi0guo1e pic.twitter.com/LsaWPL9DVc — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 12, 2022

After telling Shami that he's not there in the T20I plans, they include him in the squad for SA and AUS.



Mad 😭😭😭 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 12, 2022

Changes from the last W'Cup team for India: Hardik can bowl, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, no Jadeja... onus will still be on the veterans to deliver pic.twitter.com/8bAfBDnOzU — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) September 12, 2022

Picking the 15 was never going to be difficult. Selecting the XI is going to be the real challenge where India ideally want batting depth and 6 bowling options. Think they have to compromise on one of it invariably. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) September 12, 2022

A predictable Indian squad for #T20WorldCup, no boat rocked. Once again a one-dimensional squad, it is going to be tough gig to win the trophy in the face of other all-round sides. Can only hope for the best! But a few lines on Jadeja, Shami, Ashwin would have been nice #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 12, 2022

No surprises there, tbh. Just glad to see Bumrah and Harshal back and hopefully, Axar is an able support for Chahal in Australia.



T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return as India announce 15-man squad https://t.co/IJgZCnc1vF via @thefield_in — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) September 12, 2022

Dinesh Karthik in a T20 World Cup squad… after 15 long years! Stuff of dreams, DK. Now for India to use him well in that niche role. #T20WorldCup — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) September 12, 2022

12 months back you said to me “I want to make a comeback for the t20 World Cup”, I had to be the supportive friend but honestly thought you’d lost your marbles. Guess what? Ideas that seem crazy to others are the ones that go on to be inspiring stories.Go one further & win it now — Malolan Rangarajan (@malolanr) September 12, 2022