Football, SAFF Women's Championship, India vs Bangladesh live: Shopna scores Bangladesh’s third goal
Follow live updates as India take on Bangladesh in their final group match with winners topping the pool.
Both India and Bangladesh have two wins out of two and are through to the semifinals. The winners of this match will top the group.
Live updates
IND 0-3 BAN, 60 min: India need to score three goals but you have to wonder where it’ll come from. Bangladesh have been very good to stifle Dangmei Grace and Anju Tamang today. Renu has cut an isolated figure. India have thrown on Kiran and Soumya but they haven’t been able to get on the ball for an extended period of time. At the other end, Shopna almost gets her third but Chauhan gathers the ball. That is the Bangladeshi’ striker’s final contribution in the match as she’s taken off for Sapna Rani to a huge applause.
IND 0-3 BAN, 56 min: India respond by making a double change. Soumya Guguloth and Kiran Pisda replace Ratanbala Devi and R Sandhiya.
IND 0-3 BAN, 53 min: Bangladesh score again! Sabina Khatun plays a good through ball and Shopna lets one fly. Aditi Chauhan got a big hand but the ball had enough power to still find the back of the net.
IND 0-2 BAN, 48 min: First big chance for India! Ashalata Devi swings in a very good freekick and after missing Grace, the ball bounces off an out of position Renu into Chakma’s arms.
IND 0-2 BAN, 46 min: India get the second half underway. Will they mount a comeback to remember?
IND 0-2 BAN, HT: India trail 2-0 at halftime to an excellent Bangladesh. Coach Suren Chhetri will need to give one heck of a team talk to get his players to muster a response in the second half. As things stand, India will finish second in Group A and meet hosts Nepal in the semifinal.
IND 0-2 BAN, 45 min: Sabina Khatun tries her luck from distance but Chauhan comfortably gathers it. We’ll have two minutes of added time.
IND 0-2 BAN, 43 min: Ashalata Devi finds Grace with a searching long ball from the deep and the Indian no 11 wins a corner. She plays it short with Anju Tamang and then fizzes in a low cross at the near post. Rupna Chakma comes to claim it but fumbles it as Renu comes for the ball. The ball is cleared but Chakma goes down and the medics are out.
IND 0-2 BAN, 37 min: Suren Chhetri has seen enough and makes an early change in defence. Michel Castanha comes on for Juli Kishan at right back.
IND 0-2 BAN, 32 min: Srimoti sends her strike partner Shopna chasing after a good through ball. However, Aditi Chauhan is alert and rushes off her line to smother the ball. The Bangladeshi strikers have been very good today and have been able create chances almost at will.
IND 0-2 BAN, 29 min: Renu wins India’s first corner of the match which Grace plays to Ashalata Devi. The Indian captain’s cross is charged down and the attack comes to nothing.
IND 0-2 BAN, 25 min: Bangladesh deserve their two-goal lead. Watching them play, you wouldn’t say they are ranked 147 in the Fifa rankings, 89 places below India. Ashalata Devi and Co look shell shocked here. The passes aren’t coming off and they are not able to resist the Bangladeshi press.
IND 0-2 BAN, 22 min: Bangladesh score again! Srimoti Sarkar plays a one-two with Shopna and coolly finishes past Chauhan. India in trouble.
IND 0-1 BAN, 20 min: India are finally able to stitch some good attacking moves and Grace wins a freekick from a dangerous position. Priyangka Devi takes it and her attempt, which is a good one, cannot dip enough to sneak under the crossbar
IND 0-1 BAN, 12 min: Bangladesh score and it was coming! The Bangladeshi attack cut open the Indian defence and Jahan Shopna slots the ball past a stationary Chauhan into the bottom corner
IND 0-0 BAN, 10 min: India have their first crack at goal and it’s Ratanbala Devi who tries from distance. Moments later, Renu tries to curl one in into the top corner but the ball floats harmlessly over goal.
IND 0-0 BAN, 7 min: Bangladesh have the ball in the back of the net but the referee pulls it back for a foul by a Bangladeshi player on Aditi Chauhan. The Indian keeper had caught a cross from the left but was taken out and the ball bundles into goal.
IND 0-0 BAN, 2 min: Bangladesh have the early possession. Aditi Chauhan had a bit of mixup with Ashalata Devi but India escape unscathed
IND 0-0 BAN, Kickoff: And we’re off in the final group A match of the SAFF Women’s Championship!
India’s starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Manisa Panna, Ashalata Devi (C), Priyangka Devi, Ratanbala Devi, Anju Tamang, R. Sandhiya, Dangmei Grace, Ranjana Chanu, Renu, Juli Kishan
Coach Suren Chhetri makes one change to his side today with Juli Kishan coming in for Ritu Rani at right back
5.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian football as the senior women’s team take on Bangladesh in the final group stage match of the SAFF Women’s Championship.
In their opening group A match, India beat Pakistan 3-0 and followed it up with a huge 9-0 win over Maldives in the second match. Bangladesh have also won their opening matches with the winner of today’s match topping the group. Should the match end in a draw, India will top the group thanks to the superior goal difference.