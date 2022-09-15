Pakistan announced their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, with premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi included and Babar Azam named captain.

In the 15-player squad for the World Cup, which will be held from October 16 to November 13, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time along with fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves.

Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and is expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on October 15, the Pakistan Cricket Board informed through a statement.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh).

In the seven events to date, Pakistan has won the title in 2009 in the United Kingdom, reached the final in 2007 and featured in the 2010, 2012 and 2021 semifinals.

Prior to their arrival in Brisbane on 15 October, the Paksitan squad will feature in a T20I tri-series in Christchurch from October 7 to 14 where Bangladesh and New Zealand will be the other participating sides.

Pakistan’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim said: “We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

“We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done. We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month.”