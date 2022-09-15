Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is to retire after next week’s Laver Cup after admitting on Thursday his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on his historic career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The 41-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

It becomes the second major farewell in tennis in quick time. His fellow tennis legend Serena Williams is all but certain not to play again after bowing out of the US Open in the third round this month, although some reconsideration seems to be on the cards for the 23-time women’s singles Major champion.

Federer said that his body had effectively told him it was time to bring the curtain down.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” he wrote.

“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Here’s a look at the reactions as the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his retirement:

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Roger… 💔 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

I just want to thank you for everything you've done and everything you are for our sport. It's been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best. 🐐🤗 https://t.co/gJSV5PZO2Y — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 15, 2022

The September of retirements.



So many sporting icons. So many memories. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 15, 2022

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

Thank you @rogerfederer ...



... for everything you have done for Swiss and international tennis,

... for all the countless emotions we were able to share with you,

... for every child you inspired to play tennis!



All the best!#rogerfederer #goat #thankyou #legend #inspiration pic.twitter.com/WbAlibNisJ — Swiss Tennis (@swiss_tennis) September 15, 2022

"It might be said that the major string instruments on this planet include the violin, lyre, cello, viola, harp, mandolin and Roger Federer's racket. People come to see him win but also for the music."@rohitdbrijnath on @rogerfederer

our lives will miss that music now.... — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 15, 2022

There are great tennis players. There are beautiful tennis players. Players with an extraordinary range. Players who move so quick and yet slow down time. Players who reach a level that you had no idea existed. Roger Federer was all of these. Privileged to have seen him play. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) September 15, 2022

No slam No 21 for one of the greatest of all time @rogerfederer!

Your 20 grand slam final will be ahead of top rated OTT shows for me. https://t.co/ZLEehmQq0G — Rica Roy (@cheerica) September 15, 2022

Thanks for the thrills @rogerfederer, and the grace and poise you brought to the game. ATP tennis will not be the same. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer was/is everything.

My Twitter username used to be Soy Federista. Then i chose "0808" because it is his birthdate.



I don't even know how i feel at the moment but I'm not okay 😔 — Krithika (@krithika0808) September 15, 2022

"I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive": Roger Federer says in his retirement letter.



Same to same. Same to same. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 15, 2022

After 24 years on the @ATPTour, @RogerFederer announces that he will retire following @LaverCup.



He may retire from the tour next weekend, but Federer never retired from a match in his career.



1,251-275 in singles (1,526 matches)

131-92 in doubles (223 matches)

0 retirements — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 15, 2022

‘To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you.’ @rogerfederer



😭💔🥹 — Catherine Whitaker (@CWhitakerSport) September 15, 2022

End of an era pic.twitter.com/w5Rda0xMD4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 15, 2022

.@rogerfederer thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 15, 2022

Roger 😭😭😭 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 15, 2022

A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger 🙏🏼 It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer aged 41, to retire.

- 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record eight men's singles Wimbledon titles

- Won 103 ATP singles titles, second most behind Jimmy Connors.

- Ranked world#1 for 310 weeks, incl a record 237 consecutive weeks

- finished year-end #1 five times. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 15, 2022

Roger, there was and never will be anyone like you. You crushed me on the court, but were so nice and genuine that I couldn’t hate you for it. You made the game better on and off the court and you will be missed. Good luck, you have earned all the success and joy in the world https://t.co/DwROmZXeJm — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 15, 2022

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us.



Thank you for all the wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/FFEFWGLxKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

