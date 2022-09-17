The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to introduce a substitute rule – Impact Player – in the upcoming premier domestic Twenty20 competition Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, reported Cricbuzz.

The rule could come into place at the Indian Premier League next season as well, according to the Indian Express while Cricbuzz stated that the call beyond using it just for SMAT has not been taken yet.

The concept which is expected to come into effect from this domestic season, will allow each team to change one player from its Playing XI during a match. According to the report, the BCCI took inspiration from the Super Sub rule from the past along with the substitution regulations in other sports, like basketball, football, and rugby. The Big Bash League in Australia also implemented the X-Factor rule.

“The concept is to allow one substitute player per team to take a more active part in a match. This would add a new tactical/strategic dimension to the game. A number of team sports allow teams to make tactical substitutes i.e. football, rugby, basketball, baseball. The substitute is allowed to perform or participate like any other regular player,” said a note from BCCI, as reported by Cricbuzz.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that starts on October 11 will serve as an experiment for this rule.

According to the guidelines provided to the State associations, it is up to the teams to decide whether or not to use an impact player, however if they do, the Impact Player can enter the game at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings. After being introduced, the new player gets to bat and bowl his entire four overs quota.

During the toss, the teams must designate four substitutes who are not part of the starting XI. Furthermore, each side may decide to employ just one of the designated substitutes as an Impact Player. In any case, more than 11 players cannot bat in an innings.

Complete explanation of the rule can be found here.