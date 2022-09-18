Pacer Mohammed Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Sunday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement.

The three-match T20I series starts in Mohali on Tuesday.

Shami was set to make a back to T20I cricket after last year’s World Cup but that has now been delayed. He has been named as a standby for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The BCCI also said in the statement that Navdeep Saini has been ruled out of India ‘A’ series against New Zealand A.

Navdeep Saini sustained a right groin injury on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-final match between North Zone and South Zone. He is ruled out of the ongoing tournament and also from the upcoming three-match one-day series against Kiwis. Saini will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury.

Rishi Dhawan has been named as Saini’s replacement in India A squad.

India squad for Australia T20I series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India A squad to face New Zealand A: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.