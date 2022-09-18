Bajrang Punia clinched the fourth Wrestling World Championships medal of his career as he defeated Puerto Rico’s Sebastian Rivera in a thrilling bout in the men’s 65kg freestyle category on Sunday.

Competing with protection on his head after a cut during the first bout on Saturday left him bleeding and in need of extensive attention from medics, Bajrang had lost in the quarterfinal to American grappler Yianni Diakomihalis. But on Sunday he went on to win both his repechage matches to book his spot on the podium.

The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had previously won three world championship medals – bronze at Budapest 2013, silver at Budapest 2018 and bronze at Nur-Sultan 2019.

Wrestling: What does repechage mean?

Bronze medal for @BajrangPunia! He was down 0-6 and then 6-9 but didn’t look rattled for a moment. What skill and composure! He wins his fourth world championship medal with a 11-9 win against Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera in the 65kg category.#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/5n5GKm53Vs — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) September 18, 2022

#WrestleBelgrade FS 65kg medal bouts results



🥇 Rahman AMOUZAD 🇮🇷 df. John DIAKOMIHALIS 🇺🇸, 13-8



🥉 Iszmail MUSZUKAJEV 🇭🇺 df. Haji ALIYEV 🇦🇿, 4-2

🥉 Bajrang PUNIA 🇮🇳 df. Sebastian RIVERA 🇵🇷, 11-9 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) September 18, 2022

In his first repechage round in Belgrade on Sunday, Bajrang defeated Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan 7-6 after being 4-0 down. He was put under intense pressure in the dying seconds of the bout but held firm to get the win.

Bajrang then got his second come-from-behind win with a fantastic performance against Rivera in the bronze medal match. He was down 0-6 early in the contest but pulled a quick manoeuvre to make it 4-6. He then trailed 6-9 but fought back yet again to close out a memorable 11-9 win.

India's senior Worlds medallists Date. Place Name Style Weight Rank 2010-09-10 Moscow Kumar, Sushil Freestyle 66.0 1. 2021-10-04 Oslo Anshu, Anshu Female wrestling 57.0 2. 2019-09-19 Nur-Sultan Punia, Deepak Freestyle 86.0 2. 2018-10-20 Budapest Punia, Bajrang Freestyle 65.0 2. 2013-09-16 Budapest Kumar, Amit* Freestyle 55.0 2. 1967-11-12 New Dehli Singh, Bishamber Ali Freestyle 57.0 2. 2021-10-04 Oslo Sarita Female wrestling 59.0 3. 2019-09-19 Nur-Sultan Kumar, Ravi Freestyle 57.0 3. 2019-09-19 Nur-Sultan Aware, Rahul Balasaheb Freestyle 61.0 3. 2019-09-19 Nur-Sultan Punia, Bajrang Freestyle 65.0 3. 2019-09-16 Nur-Sultan Phogat, Vinesh Female wrestling 53.0 3. 2018-10-22 Budapest Dhanda, Pooja Female wrestling 57.0 3. 2015-09-10 Las Vegas Yadav, Narsingh Panchav Freestyle 74.0 3. 2013-09-20 Budapest Yadav, Sandeep Greco-Roman 66.0 3. 2013-09-16 Budapest Punia, Bajrang Freestyle 60.0 3. 2012-09-27 Strathcona County Babita, Kumari Female wrestling 51.0 3. 2012-09-27 Strathcona County Geeta Female wrestling 55.0 3. 2009-09-21 Herning Kumar, Rames 3 Freestyle 74.0 3. 2006-09-29 Guangzhou Tomar, Alka Female wrestling 59.0 3. 2022-09-14 Belgrade Phogat, Vinesh Female wrestling 53.0 3. 2022-09-18 Belgrade Punia, Bajrang Freestyle 65.0 4. *Amit Kumar 2 as referenced on the UWW database (Note: Beach Wrestling not included)

Medal stats courtesy UWW database.