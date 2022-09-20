TENNIS Watch: Roger Federer practices with Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of Laver Cup On Thursday, Federer announced his retirement saying that the Laver Cup 2022 would be the last ATP event of his career. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago Roger Federer (L) and Stefanos Tsistsipas of Team Europe ahead of the Laver Cup 2022 | Twitter / @LaverCup Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas take their first steps (and swings) back on the #LaverCup court ...... with a little help from Bjorn Borg. pic.twitter.com/jp1a9VLsBG— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022 Also read: Growing up with Roger FedererThank you Roger Federer, for a tennis experience to last a lifetime We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roger Federer Laver Cup Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas