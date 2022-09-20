IND vs AUS, first T20I live: Hardik Pandya’s stunning 71* takes India to 208/6
Follow the key updates of the opening match of the three-match series between India and defending world champions in T20Is.
TOSS: Aaron Finch opts to bowl.
First innings: Hardik Pandya takes India past 200 and he finishes with an unbeaten 71 off just 30 deliveries. IND: 208/6 (20)
Live updates
Kohli’s reaction to Green’s power.
Australia 24/0 after 2 overs: Expensive return to T20I cricket for Umesh. What power from Green!
Cameron Green’s last three balls while bowling: 6, 6, 6
Cameron Green’s first four balls while batting: 4, 4, 4, 4
Australia 8/0 after 1 over: Finch, who has had his issues against Bhuvi in the past, starts off with a first-ball six. Length ball, lofted down over long off. DK stood up to stumps in that over to keep Finch pinned to the crease. Good comeback by Bhuvi to keep it to 8.
India 208/6 after 20 overs: HARDIK PANDYA FINISHES WITH 6, 6, 6! What ball-striking. Refused a single to Harshal Patel, got lucky with a complete mishit falling in no-man’s land, and then goes BOOM. Over midwicket. Over long-off. Over point. The straight six was crazy.
Cam Green to bowl the last over.
HALF CENTURY! What an innings by Hardik Pandya. Looked in great touch from the moment he walked in to bat. 51* off 25 balls. Harshal, whose batting smarts is often underrated, should have had a four and six in that over, but for Maxwell’s genius. INDIA 187/6 after 19 overs.
GENIUS: Maxwell with a stunning effort to save a six at long on. Harshal didn’t even run initially.
WICKET! 18.1: Dinesh Karthik 6(5) lbw Nathan Ellis Never really got going, did DK. A soft dismissal. Missed a length ball, given not out. Australia took a reluctant review. And three reds! India 176/6
India 176/5 after 18 overs: Superb ball striking by Hardik! A six over midwicket off Cummins early in the over and then a slightly mishit but high percentage lofted shot over mid-off for four. Big over for India, 16 runs. 200 should be gettable from here. Hardik on 46 off 23 balls.
India 160/5 after 17 overs: Streaky four to start the over, but then smacks one down the ground with all the power he has. This has been a fine little innings from Hardik already.
WICKET! 15.5: Axar Patel 6(5) ct Cameron Green b Nathan Ellis The Axar move didn’t exactly pan out but he didn’t gobble up deliveries either. Still might have made sense to hold him back as an insurance should a wicket fall now. DK is in. Great over by Ellis too. India 146/5
And there was a delightful straight drive by Axar in the previous over.
India 141/4 after 15 overs: Some shot by Hardik off Cummins in that over! Short of length, just a flat-batted slap past cover point for four.
India 131/4 after 14 overs: So, still not sending Dinesh Karthik before the final few overs. Axar Patel given a go early here. Hardik meanwhile has already hit one of the shots tonight with a pull for six.
WICKET! 13.3: Suryakumar Yadav 46(25) ct Matthew Wade b Cameron Green End of a fine innings by SKY. Sometimes when you have so many shots, it is hard to always pick the right one. Tried to get cheeky with this one from short of length and edges it to the keeper. Superb striking before that. India 126/4
India 119/3 after 13 overs: SURYAKUMAR! This has been a gem of an innings. A super flick of wrists in the previous over, and now two sixes off Zampa’s over... over the leg side, showing off his range.
WICKET! Over 11.5: K L Rahul 55(35) ct Nathan Ellis b Josh Hazlewood He had already played that shot once really well but this time the knuckle ball means the timing is a little bit off. And it’s a good trap. Ravi Shastri on air says he would be disappointed with that shot because he was in great touch. That’s the thing though. He actually *shouldn’t* be disappointed with any of that innings. India 103/3
HALF CENTURY: 50 off 32 balls for KL Rahul. Those sixes have been delightful to watch, India would love to see a few more of those from his bat tonight. INDIA: 91/2 after 11 overs
India are rebuilding after losing Rohit and Kohli early. The partnership between KL and SKY now over 50 runs. Zampa will resume action. Can India get close to 200?
India 86/2 after 10 overs: Slightly quiet over by the recent standards set by these two, Ellis with a 7-run over as we head for a drinks break.
India 79/2 after 9 overs: Slog sweep over midwicket for six to welcome Glenn Maxwell into the bowing attack. Rahul is in some touch.
India 69/2 after 8 overs: STUNNING SHOT! Superb from KL Rahul to whip one over long leg for six... and some distance! Follows that up with a four over cover. Great intent post powerplay.
India 56/2 after 7 overs: Really top wristwork by Surya for a four off Zampa. That’s good intent for the 7th over.
Video: This was some shot by KL Rahul.
India 46/2 after 6 overs: Right when we were ready to declare the powerplay was Australia’s, Suryakumar finishes it on a good note for India to tilt the scales a little bit to India’s side. A four and a brilliant six over long leg off Cummins. Trusted the bounce and played one his signature shots off his hip. Australia still would be the happier side, but that helps.
WICKET! 4.5: Virat Kohli 2(7) ct Cameron Green b Nathan Ellis The wait begins for No 72. (We kid, we kid!) The former India captain didn’t quite get the timing or elevation right on that attempt to clear mid on, ends up being a low catch. Stunned silence in the stadium. India 35/2
India 30/1 after 4 overs: Really good yorker length deliveries from Zampa to Kohli, cramping up for room early on. A good over spoiled a little bit by a four over point by Rahul.
Kohli is in, so Zampa is in.
India 25/1 after 3 overs: Rahul played a stunning shot for six in that over, great use of the wrists! Glorious. Gets a streaky four later on. Kohli has walked out to middle to a huge ovation.
WICKET! Over 2.4: Rohit Sharma 11(9) ct Nathan Ellis b Josh Hazlewood There is no misjudgement this time. Another lofted shot through the leg side and this is taken very well by Ellis diving forward. India 21/1
India 14/0 after 2 overs: Rohit Sharma is up and running. Flicks Pat Cummins for six over fine leg (although if Hazlewood was at the boundary line that was a easy catch, misjudged it). Finishes the over with a lofted square cut for four. There was a peach from Cummins in between all that, there is a little bit on this pitch.
India 4/0 after 1 over: Just a couple of singles and a two in that opening over. Tidy from Hazlewood despite starting off with a freebie on the pad of Rahul that wasn’t put away.
Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli together at Mohali.
Rahul and Rohit in the middle, Hazlewood to start off.
6.55 pm: Interesting start to the broadcast, with Matthew Hayden, the commentator saying he thinks Inglis will open and questioning the graphics after Finch said Green will open the batting.
IND vs AUS men's T20Is (in India)
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Start Date
|India
|7 wickets
|Brabourne
|20 Oct 2007
|India
|6 wickets
|Rajkot
|10 Oct 2013
|India
|6 wickets
|Mohali
|27 Mar 2016
|India
|9 wickets
|Ranchi
|7 Oct 2017
|Australia
|8 wickets
|Guwahati
|10 Oct 2017
|*Abandoned
|-
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|13 Oct 2017
|Australia
|3 wickets
|Visakhapatnam
|24 Feb 2019
|Australia
|7 wickets
|Bengaluru
|27 Feb 2019
6.44 pm: A bit confused about the Indian team selection. (Not about the wicket-keeping slot, that has been confusing for a while.) If Bumrah is not playing, wouldn’t it make more sense to at least play Deepak Chahar who is in the reserves for World Cup instead of Umesh Yadav who is not in the 19?
Team news
So the big news once again is concerning the wicket-keeping slot. In the musical chairs, it is Rishabh Pant who is sitting out once again. And Rohit Sharma says no Jasprit Bumrah tonight, perhaps to play the next two matches. Easing him in, understandably, we suppose. For Australia, the big news is the Australia debut for former Singapore cricketer Tim David.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
TOSS: Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bowl, no surprises.
06.26 pm: Let’s start off with a throwback. As India take on Australia in Mohali in a T20I... throwback to this stunning innings by Virat Kohli at the 2016 World Cup.
06.25 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men’s T20I series between India and 2021 World Champions Australia, with the 2022 World Cup fast approaching on the horizon.
With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup around the corner, India will aim to bounce back from their disappointing Asia Cup campaign (even if they insist it wasn’t all that bad) when they face Australia in a three-match T20 International series, beginning in Mohali on Tuesday.
India entered as defending champions at the Asia Cup recently but defeats in the Super Fours stage to Pakistan and eventual winners Sri Lanka meant they couldn’t reach the final. With the World Cup just weeks away, it was a less-than-ideal result for Rohit Sharma and Co and they will look to gain some much-needed momentum against the Aussies.
Read more in the preview hereRohit Sharma and Co eye much-needed momentum against T20 world champions
