India in England 2022 Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 143 powers India to big win in second ODI vs England Harmanpreet Kaur scored a 143 before Renuka Singh took four wickets to help India beat England by 88 runs in the second ODI and clinch the three-match series. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Harmanpreet Kaur in action against England in the second ODI | Andrew Boyers / Reuters