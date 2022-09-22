As competitions for the ISSF Shotgun World Championship began in Osijek, Croatia, India’s Shapath Bharadwaj emerged as the best placed Indian in the Trap Men Junior event, shooting a total of 68 after three rounds to be placed 12th. There will be two more rounds on Thursday, day two of competitions, followed by the final.

Two other Indians in the 25-strong field, namely Shardul Vihan and Arya Vansh Tyagi were in 32nd and 38th positions with scores of 64 and 63 respectively. Agez Thomas France led the field with 74.

In the Junior Women’s Trap, India’s Preeti Rajak was 20th with 61, Bhavya Tripathi 22nd with 60, Sabeera Haris 26thwith 58 and Adya Tripathi was placed 32nd with a score of 44. Sara Nummela of Finland leads with 72.

Both the Junior Men’s and Women’s Trap finals are slated for Thursday.

The final for the senior trap events for men and women is scheduled for September 28, which will be the first disciplines at the World Championships to be offering Olympic quotas.