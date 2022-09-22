The Indian Junior Trap squad finished outside the medals in the International Shooting Sport Federation’s World Shotgun Championship in Osijek, Croatia.

Shapath Bharadwaj, in the Junior Men, and Bhavya Tripathi, in the women, registered best finishes among the seven Indian shooters on show.

Shapath was 15th with a two-day qualifying round score of 111 while Bhayva finished 14th with a score of 103 in the Junior Women’s Trap.

Two other Indians in the Junior Men’s Trap, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Shardul Vihan finished 32nd and 37th with scores of 107 and 106 respectively.

In the Junior Women’s Trap, Sabeera Haris shot 100 to place 19th, Preeti Rajak 98 to finish 22nd, while Adya Tripathi shot a score of 76 to end in 32nd position.