India vs Australia, 2nd T20I live: Toss delayed in Nagpur due to wet outfield
Follow live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
Live updates
Well, it’s not the news we were looking for...
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
It’s a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and Co after Australia’s four-wicket win in the first T20I of the three-match series. India’s batters did an impressive job in the first game, with KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya leading the way, but the bowlers came up short and couldn’t defend 208 runs. The hosts are likely to be bolstered by the return of premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in tonight’s second T20I and they will be determined to force a decider in the series.
India vs Australia: Suryakumar on his batting role, Bumrah’s fitness, Harshal’s form and more
Cricket: Wasim Jaffer – ‘Concerned going into the World Cup with Chahal as my main spinner’
Squads
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy bcci.tv / Disney+Hotstar