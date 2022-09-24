Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 20-ball 46 helped India seal a six-wicket victory over visitors Australia in the second T20 which was cut to eight overs a-side Friday.

Home skipper Sharma won the toss and chose to field first in Nagpur and was helped by key cameos by Dinesh Karthik, unbeaten 2-ball 10, and Virat Kohli (11) as India hit 92-4 with four balls remaining in reply to Austalia’s 90-5.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 3-16 in his impressive two over spell when most of the other bowlers looked ineffective against in-form Sharma.

Pacer Pat Cummins was the only other wicket-taker for the visitors and finished with 1-23.

Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 20-ball 43 propelled Australia to a formidable 90-5 after a wet outfield in the rain-hit city delayed the start and shortened the game.

It was Wade’s second consecutive impressive innings in the series.

On Thursday, the Australian wicketkeeper hit 21-ball 45 in the first match to help the visitors chase down a mammoth 209-run victory target.

Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday hit a 15-ball 31 before an impressive spell by left-arm spinner Axar Patel put a brake on Australia’s scoring.

Patel finished with 2-13 and was the most impressive bowler for India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who returned to the team on Friday took one wicket for 23 runs.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah delivers a stunning yorker to dismiss Aaron Finch in Nagpur T20I

The three-match series, a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, concludes Sunday in Hyderabad.

Here’s a look at the reactions for India’s 6-wicket win against Australia in the third T20I:

A two-over Super Over to decide a 16-over match is what this match truly needs tbh. — Swaroop Swaminathan (@arseinho) September 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma in this form is such a sight to behold. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2022

Finisher finishes it off in style. #INDvAUS — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) September 23, 2022

Finisher DK. ☑️ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 23, 2022

No better feeling 💯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BYi3owJ5h2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 23, 2022

All square. See you in Hyderabad. 🇮🇳👊 pic.twitter.com/2DZM41SMEc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2022

Some of Rohit Sharma's impactful T20I knocks this year:



64(44) - SR of 145

31(20) - SR of 155

21(13) - SR of 161

24(14) - SR of 171

28(16) - SR of 175

72(41) - SR of 176

33(16) - SR of 206

40(19) - SR of 210

46*(20) - SR of 230*



Captain leading from the front! — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 23, 2022

Only fair that we are treated to a decider, between these two power houses!! Another great game, 🇮🇳 just too good with the bat. #INDvsAUS — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 23, 2022

Rohit masterclass that chase, set it up in the first over. — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) September 23, 2022

Class. All class from Rohit. 46 in 20 and he's played some gorgeous shots today. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2022

Save for Virat Kohli's early diving attempt of a catch of Cameron Green, none of the players from either sides looked to dive or slide on the surface in Nagpur. Tells a tale about the outfield... #INDvAUS — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) September 23, 2022

2022 is the first calendar year where India registered 20 T20I wins.



The only other men's team with 20 or more T20I victories in a calendar year is Pakistan in 2021.#INDvPAK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 23, 2022

That look you get from your dad, with the hands folded at the back for full effect, when you promised to be back by 8 pm and it’s past midnight now #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/lMsBQ9dJh1 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 23, 2022

ROHIT (ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ. ᴏᴘᴇɴᴇʀ. ғɪɴɪsʜᴇʀ. ʜɪᴛᴍᴀɴ) SHARMA 🇮🇳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 23, 2022

Good comeback by Team india 🇮🇳! Skipper led by from the front @ImRo45 & @DineshKarthik did what he does best - finish !! Well done India 👏 . @BCCI #INDvsAUST20I — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 23, 2022

Any day is a good day when DK finish things off. #INDvsAUS — Krithika (@krithika0808) September 23, 2022

I believe this match did a lot of good in terms of confidence for Rohit, Bumrah and Dinesh Karthik.



Axar was great in the last match as well.#INDvsAUS — Biraj Raha (Ved) (@TheDravid_Fan) September 23, 2022

Highest strike-rate by Indians facing more than one ball in an innings of men's international cricket:



500 - Dinesh Karthik v AUS, today

400 - MS Dhoni v BAN, 2016

400 - Ravi Bishnoi v PAK, 2022#INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 23, 2022

India need 9 from 6 balls then Dinesh Karthik smashed 6 & 4 - won the game.



The finisher here to stay. pic.twitter.com/IUv7YWPm5m — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)