Roger Federer retirement at Laver Cup, live updates: Federer-Nadal take on Tiafoe-Sock
Follow key updates from the Laver Cup as Federer bows out from professional tennis.
Live updates
2.32 am: The clock counts down in London. In more ways than one.
Federer on his “rivalry with Nadal”:
“For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond”
Revisiting Roger Federer’s retirement statement:
The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime. I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive. Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe. Thank you.
When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day.
So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true.
Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.
Andy Murray 7-5 3-6 (7-10) Alex de Minaur: Di Minaur wins! Two men on debut, went at it for 150 minutes and Team World get on board. 1-2 at the moment. And now, over to the main event.
A while (actually a few hours) back:
Fed: “Getting nervous... with this guy”
Rafa: “I am very relaxed”
Fed: “Oh you are now?”
Rafa: “Hello guys, how are you doing, we probably didn’t have best preparation”
Fed: “You can see we are in a good mood but it’s a nervous laugh we have going on”
Andy Murray 7-5 3-6 (6-7) Alex de Minaur: The Murray lob! AdM misses overhead and we are back on serve.
Andy Murray 7-5 3-6 (5-6) Alex de Minaur: The Aussie has the mini-break with the finish line in sight.
2.05 am: A look back at the retirement message that Nadal posted for Federer.
Andy Murray 7-5 3-6 Alex de Minaur: Match tie-break time. A quick break for Murray.
Andy Murray 7-5 3-5 Alex de Minaur: Big problems here from Murray as he is now letting out some frustrations pointing to his leg. He is evidently cramping and is not liking it. Remember, this will go into a 10-point match tie-break now, not a deciding set.
1.53 am: As we wait for the FeDal show, here’s more than five minutes of them being goofballs.
1.50 am: Bear hug between Roger Federer and Severin Lüthi, a man who has been in RF’s team for the longest time.
Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur: Before Federer-Nadal’s doubles match, we are nearly two hours into this singles battle that has at times been thrilling and other times error-strewn. After a stirring first set where the crowd seemed to be in great voice, things are a little quieter now. Murray leads by a set but trails 3-4 and behind a break in 2nd.
01.40 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Roger Federer’s final competitive tennis match. It’s late in the night in India but, as Federer said, we are here to have some fun.
After more than 1500 matches over 24 years, Roger Federer will retire... for the first time in his career. The man who has never quit from a competitive match in his entire professional life, calls time on his incredible journey tonight. The last (careful about the knee) dance... with the most apt partner there could be. Rafael Nadal said on Thursday that one of the most important players in his career is leaving the sport, and the Spaniard who stood across the net for many a great battle with his great rival, will be standing next to his friend tonight. It’s a Fedal farewell for Federer’s career in London.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Sony LIV / Laver Cup media