England vs India, 3rd ODI live updates: Kate Cross stuns Harmanpreet Kaur & co with dream spell
Follow key updates of Jhulan Goswami’s final international appearance as India take on England at Lord’s.
Live updates
WICKET! 8.4: Harleen Deol 3(5) lbw Freya Davies What a review that is! Late call from Amy Jones to go upstairs. Harleen Deol clearly let the ball go from pad to bat and it is plumb now. India 29/4
India 22/3 after 8 overs: Kate Cross has figures of 4-1-8-3. Madness!
WICKET! 7.2: Harmanpreet Kaur 4(9) lbw Kate Cross WOW! Cross is crossing out India’s top order out, one by one. Late movement again, the ball comes into Harmanpreet. The planted front foot has been an issue for her. She reviews it, umpire’s call for clipping leg stump. India 17/3
India 17/2 after 6 overs: The (internet-anointed) twins are at each other! Cross puts down a C&B chance offered by Harmanpreet. Laughs all around, too after that. Earlier in the over, Cross bowled a peach to Mandhana. Was a no ball but missed the stump by a whisker. What a spell this is
ICYMI: (Which you would have, if you are in India)
India 15/2 after 5 overs: There is still movement on offer. Good over from Davies but the Indian batters manage to get the scoreboard ticking a bit.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, both of whom have spoken in detail about wanting to deliver this series for Jhulu di, have to now put on some runs for Jhulu di to defend later on.
WICKET! 3.1: Yastika Bhatia 0(2) b Kate Cross Oh fantastic from Cross! Full, late movement back into the left-hander and no answer from Yastika. What a start for England. India 10/2
WICKET! Over 1.5: Shafali Verma 0(5) b Kate Cross Oh dear. Not long after they showed replay of the dismissal in Kent, Cross gets Shafali with a similar delivery, bowled through the gates once again. The reaction of the Indian opener was tough to watch. Wicket maiden, it is. India 2/1
India 2/0 after 1 over: Mandhana starts off with a couple past point off Davies. Followed by five dot balls.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the middle, we are underway at Lord’s.
3.20 pm: Jhulan Goswami came out for the toss at Lord’s. But if you are in India, you would not have been able to watch any of it.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh.
TOSS: England won the toss and elected to field. Jhulan Goswami’s bowling will be primetime viewing in India.
03.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of retirement weekend in London... this time, we bid farewell to Jhulan Goswami, one of India’s greatest ever cricketers who is set for a Lord’s farewell.
A few years back, ahead of the 2017 World Cup, we had done an article on the legacies of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami... that both of them went on to play five more years of cricket at a pretty high level in itself is an amazing feat. And today, not long after Mithali Raj announced her retirement earlier this year, it is Jhulan Goswami’s turn to bid adieu to international cricket.
“I have seen their careers unfold in front of my eyes and it is great to see that their pride of playing for the country has remained the same over all these years,” India legend Sudha Shah had told Scroll.in five years back. Listening to Goswami speak yesterday, that is the overwhelming feeling we have today as well.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Sony LIV / BCCI / ECB