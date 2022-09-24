India in England 2022 Watch: Jhulan Goswami walks out for toss with Harmanpreet Kaur, gets a guard of honour at Lord’s too The Indian legend stood next to captain Harmanpreet and spoke at the toss about her career and more. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 7 minutes ago Jhulan Goswami gets a guard of honour | Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra There was a special guest at the toss today 🤩 @JhulanG10 was in the middle standing-in for the 🪙 toss in her final ODI 💙#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/S5pjpYXxRD— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2022 There's no Good in Goodbye 😢@ImHarmanpreet has an emotional moment with @JhulanG10 before the start of the 3rd #ENGvIND ODI 🫂#JhulanGoswami #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/8WvUnCm3wI— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2022 For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail.She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022 Jhulan Goswami: The pacer with a big heart, a guardian angel, a giant who towered over the restJhulan Goswami retirement: ‘Singing national anthem, wearing India jersey was the ultimate feeling’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jhulan Goswami England Cricket England vs India Jhulan Goswami retires