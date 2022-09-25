India vs Australia, 3rd T20I live: Hosts fight back after Green’s blazing half-century
Follow live coverage of the third T20 International between India and Australia in Hyderabad.
Live updates
From 56 at the end of 4 overs, India have done well to concede just 30 more in the next 6 overs.
AUS 86/4 (10 overs): Tim David has joined Josh Inglis at the crease for Australia. The visitors need a partnership even as India continue to keep things tight.
AUS 84/4 (9.1 overs): OUT! Chahal gets in on the act and Smith is gone. The leg-spinner tosses it up slowly and bowls a wrong ’un, Smith steps out and swings but doesn’t connect and is stumped. He departs for 9 off 10.
AUS 83/3 (9 overs): A fast and accurate over by Pandya as India continue to build pressure. This is a solid fightback after the rollicking start Australia got.
AUS 75/3 (7.4 overs): OUT! Wow, we have ourselves an unusual dismissal. Axar makes amends and gets a direct hit from the deep but DK dislodges one bail with his glove before the ball hits the stumps. The third umpire, though, reckons that it is still out as just one bail had fallen and the ball hit the stumps before Maxwell got in and with the other bail still in place. Maxwell walks back livid, perhaps with himself too as his poor form continues. He made 6 off 11. The new batter is Inglis.
AUS 71/2 (7 overs): Dropped! Oh dear, Axar makes a meal of a straightforward chance at backward point. Hardik joins the attack and Smith cuts one in the air, the ball goes straight to Axar and bursts through his hands. Maxwell, meanwhile, plays three more dot balls. He’s batting on 4 off 9 now.
AUS 66/2 (6 overs): Axar bowls five consecutive dot balls to Maxwell! Good comeback by the left-arm spinner. Maxwell finishes the over with a four but India did well there towards the end of the powerplay.
AUS 62/2 (5 overs): OUT! Bhuveneshwar gets Green! The right-hander swings hard yet again but miscues it and Rahul takes the catch. India needed that wicket big-time. Green walks back for an entertaining 52 off 21 as Maxwell comes to the crease.
AUS 62/1 (4.5 overs): FIFTY for Green! He gets there in just 19 balls. The right-hander has gone after every bowler so far and played some truly powerful strokes.
AUS 56/1 (4 overs): Axar may have got a wicket but that was another solid over for Australia. Finch got four off the first ball and Green added three more boundaries. The tall right-hander has blazed his way to 49 off 18.
AUS 44/1 (3.3 overs): OUT! Axar strikes and Finch is on his way. The Australia captain attempts a slog and mistimes it, Hardik completes a good catch. Finch walks back for 7 off 6 as Steve Smith comes to the crease.
AUS 40/0 (3 overs): Big over for Australia! And it’s Bumrah who is taken to the cleaners this time. Green hits more than he misses in this over and picks two sixes and a four. He has raced to 37 off 15. India under pressure.
AUS 23/0 (2 overs): Axar takes the new ball from the other end and is cut by Green for two fours. The left-arm spinner dropped it short both times and got the treatment. Green, meanwhile, ends the over with another swing-and-miss. He’s going incredibly hard.
AUS 12/0 (1 over): Well, that was an interesting first over all right. Green starts off with a slog that takes the edge and goes over cover for two. He then hits one a long way for six on the leg side before cutting the next ball for four. But the over ends with three wild swings-and-misses as Bhuvneshwar fights back.
7.30 pm: The players have taken the field and we are ready for play. Cameron Green and Aaron Finch are at the crease for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
One change for Australia: Josh Inglis returns to the playing XI in place of Sean Abbott.
One change for India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant. “That was always going to be the case,” says Rohit. “In the last game we wanted an extra batter because it was a shortened contest.”
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won another toss and India will field first again.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third T20 International between India and Australia in Hyderabad.
After going down in the first T20I of the three-match series, India fought back in the second game in Nagpur. With a wet outfield leading to an eight-overs-per-side game, Rohit Sharma and Co went on to register an impressive victory as the skipper led the way. Now, the Men in Blue will be determined to complete the comeback and close out the series against the reigning world champions in the shortest format. India didn’t get the result they wanted at the Asia Cup and a series win against Australia will provide some confidence building up to the T20 World Cup.
Squads
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams.
