India vs South Africa, 1st T20I live: Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar give hosts dream start with ball
Preview: For Rohit Sharma and Co, a final tune-up before T20 World Cup
SA 42/6 (9 overs): Another fine over by Ashwin, he bowls a maiden this time. The off spinner is mixing it up smartly and troubling the left-handed Parnell.
SA 42/6 (8 overs): OUT! This time India are spot-on with DRS. Markram pulls one for six but Harshal fights back by striking the right-hander in front. The umpire says not out but the reviews shows three reds. Markram walks back for 25 off 24 as Maharaj comes to the crease.
SA 35/5 (7 overs): First bowling change by India as Ashwin joins the attack. Good start by the off-spinner, just five runs come from his first over.
SA 30/5 (6 overs): Arshdeep beats Markram’s outside edge and Rohit takes a review after being convinced by Kohli and Surya, but DRS shows no spike. The end of a memorable powerplay for India.
SA 26/5 (5 overs): Parnell hits the first six of the match after another impressive over of swing bowling by Chahar. South Africa need a lot more of such shots.
SA 18/5 (4 overs): Markram gets the third four of his innings, he’s looked good so far. But Arshdeep does well to bowl five dots in that over. The left-arm pacer is moving it both ways and finding his mark consistently.
SA 9/5 (2.3 overs): OUT! What. Is. Happening?! Now Stubbs is gone for a first-ball duck. Chahar gets his second wicket as the right-hander slashes it to Arshdeep at third man. The new batter is Parnell.
SA 8/4 (2 overs): OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets his third wicket of the over! This time he swings it into the left-hander and Miller is clean bowled for a first-ball duck. Three ducks so far for the Proteas, they’re in massive trouble.
SA 8/3 (1.5 overs): OUT! It’s gone from bad to worse for the Proteas. Arshdeep gets his second wicket of the over as Rossouw departs for a first-ball duck. The left-hander attempts a drive through cover without any foot movement and edges it to Pant. There’s plenty of swing on offer at the moment. The new batter is Miller.
SA 1/2 (1.2 overs): OUT! De Kock is gone too! Arshdeep strikes with his second delivery as the left-hander chops it on. De Kock walks back for 1 off 4 and the Proteas are in trouble. They have Rossouw and Markram at the crease now.
SA 1/1 (1 over): OUT! Excellent bowling from Chahar as he cleans up Bavuma for a four-ball duck. The right-arm pacer bowls a couple of out-swingers before bringing one back in to rattle the stumps.
7.00 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are opening the batting for South Africa, Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Update from BCCI: “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I.”
Changes for Team India: Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant come in for Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jasprit Bumrah has a niggle and Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested, Deepak Chahar and R Ashwin come in.
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 International between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.
It’s the final stage of preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. For the second time in 2022, the South African men’s team are in India for a T20I series. The Proteas have had a good recent record against India, and they’d offer another challenging test for Rohit Sharma’s men as the three-match series begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. India will be upbeat after their series win against world champions Australia and will be eyeing a strong start against Temba Bavuma and Co.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.
