Mohammed Siraj has been called up to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for India’s remaining two T20Is against South Africa, the BCCI announced on Friday.

The BCCI said in a statement that Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of its medical team.

Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup and not played international cricket since July due to an injury. He then made a comeback in the T20I series against Australia recently, but did not travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah could miss T20 World Cup due to injury: Report

With the T20 World Cup weeks away, Bumrah’s absence will be a major blow for India after Ravindra Jadeja had been ruled out with knee injury.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will miss the T20 World Cup and could be sidelined for six months due to a stress fracture.

Siraj has played five T20I matches for India with his previous match being against Sri Lanka in February this year.

India play South Africa in Guwahati on October 2 before the final T20I in Indore on October 4.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj