India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Monday.

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones,” Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday. “As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia.”

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the board said in a statement.

The BCCI said in the statement that they will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Mohammed Siraj was named as replacement.

Bumrah missed the Asia Cup recently but was named in the World Cup squad, then also in the three-match T20I series for Australia. He played two matches in that bilateral affair after missing the opener. Against South Africa, he was named in the original squad too but the BCCI, ahead of the T20 opener, said: “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI medical team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.”

It will be a blow and they have to fall back on their standby players for T20’s showpiece event in October-November. Mohammed Shami, who has not played a T20I for India since the last World Cup, is in the reserves but has missed both South Africa and Australia series due to Covid-19.

The team has missed Bumrah’s death bowling expertise in the crucial final overs. He has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India since making his international debut in January 2016.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was forced out of the World Cup due to a knee injury that made him pull out of the Asia Cup midway through the tournament.

