India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I live: De Kock hits half-century, builds partnership with Rossouw
Follow live coverage of the third and final T20 International between India and South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Live updates
SA 119/1 (12 overs): India lose a review as Ashwin strikes Rossouw in front and DRS shows the ball missing leg. The off-spinner finishes with figures of 0/35 from his four overs. Umesh is returning to the attack, still no Axar.
SA 114/1 (11 overs): Another big over for the Proteas as de Kock and Rossouw continue to find the middle of the bat. De Kocks hits Harshal for consecutive fours before Roosouw slices one for six as 18 runs come from the over.
South Africa have reached 96/1 at the 10-over mark and are in a strong position to post a big total.
SA 91/1 9.3 (overs): Fifty for de Kock! The left-hander had been struggling to find rhythm but has been on the money from the get-go tonight. A 33-ball half-century for him with four fours and as many sixes.
SA 83/1 (9 overs): A superb shot by de Kock! Ashwin gives it some air and the left-hander reverse sweeps it for six. Dropped! Rossouw gets a life as Siraj drops a catch in the deep and the ball bounces off his hands for six. That could prove to be a costly miss.
SA 68/1 (8 overs): De Kock picks another boundary by driving one over mid-off for four. But a decent over by Harshal to begin his spell, just seven runs from it.
SA 61/1 (7 overs): Another six for Rossouw. This time Siraj bowls it short and the left-hander pounces on it. Rossouw then survives a close run-out chance after a good throw by Iyer from the deep. QdK ends the over with a clever ramp shot for four. Siraj has been expensive so far, with figures of 0/26 from two overs.
SA 48/1 (6 overs): Ashwin tosses one right up and Rossouw hits it for six over long-on. The end of a decent powerplay for the Proteas.
SA 38/1 (5 overs): Umesh does well to pick a wicket off the first ball of the over and follow that up with three dots, but he strays onto the pads with the last two deliveries and Rossouw picks two fours.
SA 30/1 (4.1 overs): OUT! Umesh strikes with his first delivery as Rohit takes a simple catch at mid-wicket. Bavuma’s poor form continues as he walks back for 3 off 8, having got ducks in the first two games of the series. Rossouw is the new batter, he too hasn’t scored a run in the series yet.
SA 30/0 (4 overs): Ashwin joins the attack in the powerplay and bowls a decent over. He manages to get de Kock’s outside edge but the ball runs away for four.
SA 23/0 (3 overs): Shot! Chahar bowls it well outside off but de Kock manages to whack it for six over square leg after walking across. But Chahar does well to concede just three runs in the rest of the over. Bavuma is still clearly struggling for rhythm.
SA 14/0 (2 overs): First six of the match and it comes from de Kock’s bat. Siraj bowls it a bit too straight and the left-hander whips it over deep square-leg for a maximum. He follows that up with another flick for four, this time over short-fine. Siraj is back in India’s T20 side after a while and he’s not off to the best start.
SA 1/0 (1 over): De Kock survives! That could have been a horror start for the Proteas. The left-hander tapped the first ball to Iyer at mid-off and set off for a single but was sent back by Bavuma. Fortunately for him, Iyer couldn’t get the direct hit.
7.00 pm: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be under pressure having got ducks in the first two games. He’s at the crease with Quinton de Kock to open the innings. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
PLAYING XIs
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won another toss and India have made the obvious choice of bowling first. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are rested. Arshdeep Singh has a back issue and misses out. It’s precautionary and nothings serious, says Rohit. Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj come in.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third and final T20 International between India and South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
After a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the first T20I, India edged out South Africa by 16 runs in a high-scoring second T20I. Suryakumar has been the standout player for the hosts so far in the series and the right-hander will be eyeing another strong performance ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co bounced back after their disappointing Asia Cup campaign to defeat Australia and now, they will be determined to complete a series sweep against the Proteas.
Squads
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik (w), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy bcci.tv / Disney+Hotstar